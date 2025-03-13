Critical Metals confirms depth potential at Tanbreez Rare Earth Project, Greenland

Share this article

Critical Metals Corp. [NASDAQ: CRML] has released historical drilling results from the Tanbreez Project, one of the largest, rare earth deposits in the world located in Southern Greenland.

“These exceptional assay results from historical deep drilling confirm substantial high-grade, high tonnage potential that extends far deeper than previously documented at Tanbreez,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Chairman. “This confirmation of deep mineralization represents a significant strategic advantage as we position Critical Metals to become a leading western supplier of these essential materials.

“The company recently assembled a highly experienced team which is rapidly assessing the full potential of this world-class deposit by analyzing the extensive historical data, including over 400 drill holes and 366,000 samples – most of which have never been disclosed. By applying modern analytical technologies to the $45 million investment made by Greg Barnes, we expect to unlock significant value for the Tanbreez Project’s long-term success.”

Highlights – Diamond drill hole historical results: Drill hole DX-01 was successfully drilled vertically to 338 metres from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths and oxides averaging: 4209.22ppm (0.42% TREO), including averaged heavy rare HREO of 24.45%), 2.45% ZrO 2 zircon oxide cut-off at 0.5%, 73ppm Ta 2 O 5 tantalum pentoxide, 1174.06ppm Nb 2 O 5 niobium pentoxide, 266.45ppm HfO 2 hafnium oxide, and 102ppm Ga 2 O 3 gallium oxide. Mineralization average from surface to 338m downhole.

Diamond Drill hole Drilled DX-01 was drilled to 338 metres depth within the Hill Zone 22MT at 0.38% REE Maiden Mineral Resource.

Drill hole D7-14 was successfully angle-drilled at 15⁰ east to 243 metres from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths mineralization averaging: 4437.54ppm (0.44% TREO), including averaged heavy rare HREO of 28%, 1.78% ZrO 2 zircon oxide cut off at 0.5%, 83ppm Ta 2 O 5 tantalum pentoxide, 1,496ppm Nb 2 O 5 niobium pentoxide, and 351ppm HfO 2 hafnium oxide.

Ga 2 O 3 gallium oxide was not assayed. Mineralization average from surface to 243 metres downhole.

The announcement results for historical deep diamond drill holes DDH 7-14 drilled in 2007, and DX-01 drilled in 2010 were drilled by Rimbal P/L, which was the sole owner of the Tanbreez REE Project at that time.

Critical Metals acquired a 42.5% interest in the Tanbreez Project in 2024 (which is expected to increase to 92.5% after Critical Metals invests US$10 million in the Tanbreez Project to further its development, and upon the issuance of an additional $116 million worth of newly issued shares of Critical Metals to Rimbal) from the privately owned Australian Company Rimbal P/L. The company is now announcing for the first time historical drill hole data and assay results to further unlock the true potential of the Tanbreez project.

Critical Metals recently announced its maiden SK1300 report for the Tanbreez Project of 45MT (consisting of 19.5 million tonnes of inferred resource and 25.4 million tonnes of indicated resource) containing 0.38% TREO including 27% contained HREO plus rare metal oxides.

Critical Metals is awaiting assay results from the September-November 2024 confirmation drilling program comprised of s16 holes, with the first hole A1-24 reported January 2025, and expects to publish the remaining 15 diamond drill hole assay results when they become available.

The drilling results from A1-24 drilled 2024 confirmed a significant 40-metre deep intersection from outcropping surface mineralization of high-grade rare-earth oxide averaging: 4,722.51ppm (0.47%TREO), including 26.96% averaged heavy rare earth (HREO), 1.82% ZrO 2 zircon oxide, 130.92ppm Ta 2 O tantalum pentoxide, 1852.22ppm Nb 2 O 5 niobium pentoxide, 393.68ppm HfO 2 hafnium oxide, and101.67ppm Ga 2 O 3 gallium oxide.

The assay results from historical deep diamond drill holes DX-01 and D07-14 (that were drilled by Rimbal P/L in May 2007 and 2010) confirm similar average grades to drill hole A1-24.

The deep hole results present an opportunity to extend mineralization with further deep infill drilling between both historical diamond holes and below into the existing Tanbreez Hill Zone Deposit of 22.31MT reported on 13 March 2025.

Diamond drill holes DX-01 and D7-014 were drilled for stratigraphic and mineralogical study, with assays confirming deep highly mineralized TREO averaging 0.42% with 24.5% HREE and 0.43% with 28% HREE to depths of 338m and 243m respectively contained within the Kakortokite host rock.

Both drill holes assayed similar results for the metal oxides including tantalum, niobium, zirconium, hafnium and gallium and correlate directly to the results for A1-24 of TREO 0.43% with 26.9% HREE.

Both drill holes A1-24 and DX-01 were terminated into the basal rock unit in a Tephri -Phonolite named Black Madona that contained only background mineralization.

Drillhole D7-14 was terminated in mineralization and further drilling will be required to confirm the true thickness beyond the 243 metres at the bottom of the drillhole D7-14.

Drill hole DX-01 was collared at surface and drilled to 338 metres within the Tanbreez Hill Zone Deposit containing 22.31 MT at 0.33% TREO with 27% HREE and within a gridded area containing 49 RC holes and 46 diamond drill holes that were drilled to an average depth of 35 metres and used by Maynard and Associates in 2016 in reporting the MRE.

The drill results have a consistent average grade of mineralization for TREO and metal oxides of 0.43% between the three drillhole collars that span approximately 1,549 metres length and 372 metres width with a higher priority placed over the area between DX-01 and D7-14 with a 1,037 metres length and 372 metres width. The distance was measured from GPS coordinates between DX-01 to A1-24 metres and is 1,549 metres on a similar Northing with a width difference of 6m from the Easting.

The distance from GPS coordinates between drill holes DX-01 and D7-014 is 1,037 metres and width of approximately 372 mteres.

The distance from GPS coordinates between A1-24 and D7-014 is 512 metres and an approximate width of 372 metres.

The Ga203, gallium oxide for both diamond holes assayed A1-24 and DX-01, were 101.7ppm and 102.2ppm respectively and add a vital oxide credit to the TREO mixed concentrate adding to the project’s economic status. D7-014 was not assayed for gallium in 2007. The Company will submit sample pulp for assay in the coming months.

Critical Metals is currently re-assaying historical pulps stored in Perth and Greenland from some of the existing 2007, 2010 and 2013 drill, rock chip and bulk sampling for confirmation and check assay reconciliation. The pulp will be analyzed by ALS Metallurgical Laboratory in Perth Western Australia and the results will be published when they become available.

Critical Metals Corp is currently reviewing all available data from the previous owner’s data base and will publish results upon third party and in house consultation.

Critical Metals has engaged a third-party consultant who will report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for Tanbreez and is due for completion in the second quarter of 2025. The PEA Report is expected to cover the extensive economic and historical data on hand from the previous owner which will evaluate the economic potential for Tanbreez.

The Tanbreez Rare Earth Project is one of the world’s largest hard rock rare earth elements (REE) deposits, located in southern Greenland near the town of Quaqortoq. The project is notable for its high concentration of heavy rare earth elements (HREEs), which are critical for high-tech applications, clean energy, and defence industries. Unlike other major REE deposits, Tanbreez contains very low levels of uranium and thorium, making it more environmentally and politically viable.

The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

