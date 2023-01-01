Cullinan Metals finds graphite in extension of LDI Graphite Mine, Quebec

Share this article

Cullinan Metals Corp. [CSE-CMT; OTC-CMTNF; FWB-7KO] has successfully completed a ground exploration program at its Lac-des-Îles West graphite property in Quebec, Canada. Focus of the program was a follow-up ground checking of the two of the most promising airborne geophysical targets, T1 and T2, identified immediately to the north of the Lac des Îles graphite mine (LDI) which is currently owned by Northern Graphite Corp. [TSXV-NGC].

Highlights: The program successfully identified graphite mineralization with geological similarities to LDI, showcasing graphite content typically ranging from 1-15% Cg, with occasional thin veins of massive graphite.

Trenching and overburden stripping work was also conducted on both conductors T1 and T2 which uncovered graphite mineralization, a part of which was extended to the edge of the Property on the adjacent LDI mine.

During the present field investigations, a total of 60 rock samples were collected from the property and have been sent to an independent accredited laboratory, ACTLABS in Ancaster Ontario, for assaying.

Access negotiations with surface landowners were successfully completed providing the necessary access for exploration work on the identified targets.

The program laid the groundwork for planning drill holes in the next phase of exploration, aimed at verifying the continuity of large flake surface graphite mineralization at depth and along strike. Target areas T1 and T2 boast dimensions of 500 metres in the east-west direction and over 1,000 metres long in the north-south direction.

Marc Morin, CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the recent developments, stating, “The positive outcomes from our Lac-des-Îles West exploration program mark a significant milestone for Cullinan Metals. Identifying graphite mineralization with similarities to the existing LDI mine underscores the potential of our property and positions us strategically in the growing graphite market. We are particularly encouraged by the successful negotiations with landowners, allowing us to proceed with our exploration plans. The forthcoming assay results from the rock samples and the planned drill holes in the next phase will be crucial in advancing our understanding of the Property’s graphite potential. This is an exciting time for Cullinan, and we look forward to building on these achievements as we continue to unlock the value of our assets.”

The Lac-des-Îles West graphite property is in Bouthillier township in Saint-Aimé-du-Lac-des-Îles area adjacent to the western and northern limit of the LDI Graphite Mine approximately 17 km southwest of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property is accessible through a series of forestry service roads and the main Village Road 0 (Chemin du Village 0) that cuts through the property, connecting the property to Highway #309 which is about 2 km east of the property.

