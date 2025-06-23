Dale Andres named CEO at Artemis Gold

Share this article

Artemis Gold Inc. [ARTG-TSXV] has named Dale Andres as CEO and director of the company, effective June 23, 2025. Andres is a seasoned mining executive with more than 30 years of international experience in the resource industry, most recently serving as CEO and director at Gatos Silver Inc., until its recent acquisition by First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG-TSX, AG-NYSE, FMV-Frankfurt] for $970 million. He also enjoyed a distinguished career of increasing executive responsibility with Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-TSX, TECK.A-TSX, TECK-NYSE). He has been a non-executive director of Artemis since May 9, 2023.

Company founder Steven Dean will continue with the company as executive chair and director. Jeremy Langford [previously President and CEO] will continue with the company as President, now with a sole focus on business growth, asset optimization and development.

On Friday, Artemis shares eased 1.9% or 51 cents to $25.21. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $27.40 and $9.50.

Back in January, 2025, Artemis completed its first pour of gold and silver at its Blackwater Gold mine in central British Columbia. The company has been focused on ramping up to commercial production which was declared on May 1, 2025.

Artemis has been focused on construction of the Blackwater mine, which ranks as the one of the largest capital investments in central British Columbia in over a decade. The project hosts 8.0 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves as well as 62.3 million ounces of proven and probable silver reserves.

The first gold and silver pour has been achieved after the company experienced delays with the configuration of and communication within the process control network. During the Christmas holiday season, the company also encountered constrained vendor availability.

The Blackwater project is located approximately 160 kilometres southwest of Prince George and 446 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. It is accessible by a major highway and access/service roads.

Artemis bought the asset from New Gold Inc. (NGD-TSX, NYSE American) in August, 2020.

The company has said it plans to develop the project in three stages, a move that would entail targeting a higher-grade zone of near surface mineralization in the southern half of the open pit in the first seven years, supporting a shorter payback period and higher IRR. It said this approach would reduce the initial capital expenditures to $592 million.

The phased approach provides the opportunity to build the Blackwater project into a new 250,000 ounce per year gold operation, growing to more than 400,000 ounces annually with growth financed from free cash flow, the company has said.

