Daura Gold closes upsized $7.0 million bought deal financing

Share this article

Daura Gold Corp. [DGC-TSXV] has raised $7.0 million from an upsized private placement of 28 million units priced at 25 cents per unit. That’s up from an earlier $5.0 million target.

Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share for 37.5 cents until October 9, 2027.

Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru’s renowned Ancash region. The company owns a 100% undivided interest in over 13,000 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target, which is the primary focus of Daura’s exploration efforts.

The company expects to use the proceeds of the offering for advancement of its exploration land package in the Ancash Department, including the Antonella and the Yanamina Project, which is located 40 kilometres north of Antonella.

“We are very pleased to have completed this upsized oversubscribed $7.0 million private placement,’’ said Daura President Mark Sumner. “Investor participation exceeded expectations and we’re very grateful for the market’s confidence in Daura’s vision and project pipeline,’’ he said. “With this financing now complete, we’re moving forward with our exploration and community initiatives across our projects.’’

In a press release on September 17, 2025, Daura said it had identified a new mineralized zone and exposed vein approximately 1,500 metres to the southwest of the main Antonella project zone. It said recent fieldwork has confirmed the presence of high-grade silver and gold mineralization in the southwestern area, associated with a well-defined vein system and infill structures, trending northwest-southeast towards the Highlander Silver Corp. [HSLV-TSX] Bonita Project.

Antonella is located within a prolific metallogenic belt that hosts world-class deposits such as Antamina and Barrick Mining Corp’s [ABX-TSX, B-NYSE] past-producing Pierina gold mine. The previously identified Esperanza and Romin vein systems at Antonella, host broad, high-grade drill intercepts from historical drilling and recently returned high-grade surface samples including: 22.6 g/t gold and 101 g/t silver, 17.65 g/t gold and 348 g/t silver, 17.65 g/t gold and 348 g/t silver, and 5.50 g/t gold and 640 g/t silver.

In the southwest sector of Antonella, an epithermal vein, exposed for 30 metres at surface, trending southeast towards Highlander’s Bonita Project, exposed a surface yielded high grade silver samples, taken five metres apart, including: 379 g/t silver and 0.38 g/t gold.

Daura has said it will continue geological mapping and sampling across the Antonella concessions, including the northern and southern blocks. Geophysical surveys using drone-assisted magnetometry are planned to further define structures associated with mineralization. The company said the results will guide target definition for upcoming exploration programs.

On Friday, Daura shares eased 5.0% or $0.02 to 38 cents. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 50 cents and $0.06.

Share this article