Decade Resources defines three red-bed copper trends at Copper River, British Columbia

Decade Resources Ltd. [TSXV-DEC; OTC-DECXF] received assays from the 2024 surface program at the Copper River project near Terrace, northern British Columbia. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 52 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 23,016.7 hectares. All 52 mineral claims are 100%-owned by Decade Resources. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air km east of Terrace on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley.

Within the property, there are several red bed copper trends, each up to 20 km long and a granodiorite intrusion separating them. The Nobody Knows trend is approximately 20 km west of the Treasure Mountain trend. On the Treasure Mountain Trend approximately 22 copper-silver showings occur over a 15 km belt.

Copper-bearing sulphides include chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite and possibly native copper.

These discovered showings are located along newly constructed logging roads along the north side of the Copper River. The first showing is exposed in a quarry along the main logging road. It is exposed along 15 metres of strike and several m of width as the true width is obscured by overburden. A line of low ridges along the hillside that are up to 10-metre wide appear to represent the extension of the siliceous material exposed in the quarry.

The second showing is NE of the first one approximately 700 metres away. Coarse bornite was observed within coarse hematite rich fragmental volcanics. The third showing is 3 km SW of the first two showings with copper minerals in a fine grained hematite rich tuff. Exploration is needed to determine the full widths of the second and third showings sampled. The company collected a total of 20 grab samples from these showings in order to determine possible grade for future exploration. All analysis indicated a copper-silver association typical of the red bed mineralization in the area.

Assays obtained varied from 0.73 to 14.85 g/t Ag and 0.1095 to 1.26% Cu.

The company is mobilizing a drill to the project area to take advantage of the snow melt run off to continue testing the Nobody Knows #2 showing as well as testing the zone exposed within the quarry.

Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the Golden Triangle area of northern British Columbia.

