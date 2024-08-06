Decade Resources receives approval for North Mitchell Property acquisition, British Columbia

Share this article

Decade Resources Ltd. [TSXV: DEC] reports that it has received TSX-V approval to acquire the North Mitchell Property located 70 km north of Stewart, northwest British Columbia. The property is situated amongst several of the world’s most significant Cu-Au deposits within the Golden Triangle. The property consists of 963.45 ha (9.63 km2 surrounded by Cu-Au deposits on three sides.

The combined number of ounces of reported gold within eight deposits situated in three directions around the North Mitchell Property (measured, indicated + inferred) is estimated at 201.67 million oz+/-.

These estimates do not include the hundreds of millions of reported ounces of silver and billions of pounds of copper included within these deposits.

The area of the North Mitchell property is near a Texas Creek Plutonic suite which are Jurassic age intrusions -193-195 Ma found near Stewart, including the Mitchell intrusions at Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell.

For the North Mitchel property, Ed Kruchkowski, President states: “I sampled the original Iron Cap copper and Snowfield gold showings area during the 1970’s while working for Granduc Mines. The area of the property was covered by ice and no work was conducted at this time due to unaltered rocks. However, due to fact that the property is a down faulted block, the ice covered the lower altered rocks along the valley floor. With recent ice ablation, these altered rocks similar to those hosting the nearby mineralization is starting to be exposed. I feel that this a wonderful opportunity for the company based on my knowledge of the property. The North Mitchell Property contains the rocks and geology necessary to host porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold mineralization. The property is located in within the Stikine Terrane, the locale for large Cu-Au deposits. The property is underlain by similar lithologic units hosting these deposits and the Company believes that it is one of the most exciting mineral properties that has not been explored in British Columbia.”

Nobody Knows -Terrace Area Project: A number of float boulders indicate a high-grade gold-silver-base metal zone approximately 3 km SW from the Nobody Knows #2 copper-silver red bed which the company has been actively drilling. Highlights of the recent discovery exploration include the following:

High values in gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc associated with arsenopyrite and elevated bismuth and cobalt from select grab samples. Samples contain arsenopyrite, sphalerite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena and occasional specks of visible gold. Samples are from excavated rock used to cover road material located along a spur logging trail.

Samples obtained indicated a 200-metre section of road containing these boulders. Numerous mineralized rocks were collected but only 16 samples were assayed.

Assay results for these 16 select grab samples were reported August 6, 2024. These are shown below in the following table. Sample 24-JN-4 was from a massive sphalerite boulder while sample 24-JN-5 was from a rock that was 0.4 metre in diameter. Samples 24-JN-1 to 7 were east of the samples 24-Jn-24-8 to 16 by several hundred metres. It should be noted that massive arsenopyrite samples have not been analyzed and work during 2025 will try to determine the full range of possible metal content.

Select samples included #24-Jn-1 that returned 40.24 g/t gold, 108 g/t silver, 0.86% copper, 0.11% lead and 0.65% zinc. Sample # 24-Jn-5 returned 79.12 g/t gold, 690 g/t silver, 2.192% copper, 3.27% lead and 14.22% zinc. Sample #24-Jn-3 returned 39.03 g/t gold, 169 g/t silver, 1.226 % copper, 0.12% lead and 0.74% zinc. Refer to original press release for complete assays.

Exploration work, late in the 2024 field season indicated anomalous gold-arsenic in the area of the sulphide bearing boulders. The samples were located along the west side of the logging road with samples carrying 0.142 to 0.234 g/t Au and 481 to 628 ppm As. This area was not explored in 2024 but will be the focus of 2025 exploration. Sample 24-JN-9 may represent wall rock area for the mineralization as it assayed 0.185 g/t Au with 98 ppm As.

For the Nobody Knows property, Ed Kruchkowski, President stated: “The area of gold-silver-base metal bearing float rocks have been dug up in the immediate area. In conversations with the logging company that built the road, no material was reportedly brought in from a different source. The lack of weathering, angular nature of some of the rocks and lack of weathering along recent fracturing indicates a bedrock source rather than glacial float. The plan for 2025 is further sampling as the source area is thought to be within 100m of the discovery area.”

The company plans to explore the above properties in the 2025 field season Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under NI 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs for and approves the contents of this release. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is president of the company.

Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia.

