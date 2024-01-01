DEEP Earth Energy and Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence sign partnership

Share this article

DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp. (DEEP) and the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence (The Centre) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that establishes a framework for First Nations investment in DEEP’s geothermal power project and potential greenhouse development, Saskatchewan.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in advancing sustainable energy solutions in Saskatchewan while fostering economic opportunities for First Nations communities. DEEP, a pioneer in geothermal energy, has dedicated over a decade to the development of Canada’s first geothermal power production facility. The Centre, with a mandate to support the economic development of Saskatchewan’s 74 First Nations, will work with DEEP to enable First Nations investment and participation in this transformative project.

Key Objectives of the MoU: Develop a Financial Framework – The partnership will explore and promote investment opportunities for First Nations in the geothermal project, ensuring equitable economic participation and the development of complementary business opportunities such as commercial greenhouses.

Facilitate Investment – DEEP and The Centre will provide resources, information, and training programs to support First Nations in their investment journey, as well as assist in the creation of investment structures tailored to First Nations’ needs.

Promote Sustainable Development – The collaboration will integrate sustainable practices into the project’s design and operation while exploring additional economic opportunities such as food security initiatives through greenhouse development.

Commitments from Both Parties: DEEP will lead the identification of investment and business opportunities while ensuring transparency and ongoing communication.

The Centre will act as a liaison between First Nations and DEEP, facilitating education, training, and investment access for First Nations communities.

Both parties will jointly develop a comprehensive investment strategy, monitor project progress, and work with funding sources to maximize benefits for First Nations investors.

“This MoU represents an important step toward reconciliation and economic empowerment for First Nations communities,” said Kirsten Marcia, President & CEO of DEEP. “Through this collaboration, we are creating opportunities for First Nations to participate in and benefit from the development of renewable energy and sustainable business ventures.”

Sheldon Wuttunee, President & CEO of The Centre, added, “This partnership aligns with our mission to drive economic development for First Nations in Saskatchewan. By working together, we can unlock new opportunities in clean energy and sustainability that will benefit our communities for generations.”

