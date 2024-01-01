DEEP Earth Energy partners with SLB for geothermal development, Saskatchewan

Share this article

DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp. (DEEP) announces a strategic collaboration with global energy technology company SLB [NYSE: SLB] to drive the development of Canada’s first next-generation geothermal project, located in southeast Saskatchewan. With the feasibility phase now complete, the project is poised to produce up to approximately 30 MW of emissions-free, baseload power on completion of its initial two phases – marking a major milestone for geothermal energy in Canada.

Despite Canada’s vast geothermal potential, the resource has remained largely untapped due to economic and technical challenges tied to conventional extraction methods. DEEP’s geothermal project will leverage proven approaches from conventional field development in oil & gas, to deploy advanced horizontal drilling techniques to access some of the most productive zones in the formation, as well as production enhancement technologies to optimize output of geothermal energy generation. This cutting-edge methodology, supported by SLB’s global expertise in geothermal technology, integrated well construction, and extensive regional drilling experience, represents a first-of-its-kind application for geothermal development in Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome SLB as a key partner in this transformative project, which also includes Ormat as part of an integrated geothermal asset development model,” said Kirsten Marcia, president and CEO of DEEP. “By joining forces, we are developing our asset in a streamlined fashion, combining the best of subsurface and surface technologies, while maximizing efficiencies, operations, and ultimately, power output. With this approach, we hope to establish a blueprint for the development of additional commercial geothermal projects in Canada. This project is not only a major step forward for our company but also should represent a meaningful contribution to Canada’s goals to reduce emissions and secure local energy resources.”

As a part of the collaboration between DEEP and SLB on this project, SLB will provide engineering design and integrated well construction services for phases one and two of the project, including the development of two production and two injection wells in phase one and up to 18 wells in phase two. The innovative approach will leverage the natural permeability of the sedimentary rock formation and enable the reliable, cost-efficient, and more sustainable production of geothermal energy.

“This collaboration with DEEP reflects our commitment to broadening the adoption of geothermal by reducing project risk and accelerating the time to first power,” said Irlan Amir, vice president of Renewables and Energy Efficiency, SLB. “The project’s innovative engineering design and integrated asset development model brings together developers, technology providers and infrastructure partners to open new frontiers for geothermal power generation in Canada and beyond.”

DEEP is developing geothermal resources to meet increasing energy needs with sustainable, clean and renewable energy. The company is advancing its first planned ~30 MW geothermal power facility in southeastern Saskatchewan that will produce emissions-free baseload power. The first 5MW phase is planned for full commissioning by 2026. A staged build aims to increase the project to produce approximately 180 MW of renewable power generation.

Share this article