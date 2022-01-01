Defense Metals drills 3.09% TREO over 251 metres at Wicheeda, British Columbia

4 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Defense Metals Corp. [DEFN-TSXV; DFMTF-OTCQB; 35D-FSE] reported results for the final five diamond drill holes totalling 1,079 metres from the 29-hole, 5,349-metre diamond drill program completed during fall 2021 at the 100%-owned 2,008-hectare Wicheeda REE property, located approximately 80 km northeast of Prince George, central British Columbia. The property is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway, and major highways.

Drill holes WI21-57 through WI21-61 were collared from the two sites within the eastern area of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit.

Resource definition drill hole WI21-58 in conjunction with WI21-59 collared from the same setup yielded two of the three highest grade x width intercepts of the 2021 drill campaign, with WI21-58 averaging 3.09% TREO over 251 metres, including 3.92% TREO over 80 metres; and WI21-59 returning 2.76% TREO over 212 metres; including 3.25% TREO over 90 metres from surface.

Luisa Moreno, President, stated: “We are extremely pleased to publish the last assay results for our 2021 Wicheeda REE Deposit drill campaign with some of the highest-grade and widest drill intercepts encountered to date on the project. Our first hole of 2021 yielded 3.17% TREO over 196 metres within the untested northern zone (WI21-33). With the final holes released today we have WI21-59 collared 200 metres to the south besting that result with exceptionally REE high grades over a 250-metre interval.”

Infill drill hole WI21-57 (-50o dip / 290o azimuth) testing a gap within the central area of the Deposit returned a high-grade dolomite carbonate interval averaging 3.45% TREO over 116 metres from surface, giving way to mixed syenite at depth averaging 1.37% TREO over 96.5 metres along the western contact (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Delineation drill holes WI21-58 (-60˚ dip/355˚ azimuth) and WI21-59 (-70˚ dip/015˚ azimuth) targeted inferred resources at depth along the eastern contact and intersected two of the three highest grade x width intercepts of the 2021 drill campaign, with WI21-58 averaging 3.09% TREO over 251 metres, including 3.92% TREO over 80 metres; and WI21-59 returning 2.76% TREO over 212 metres; including 3.25% TREO over 90 metres from surface.

Infill drill hole WI21-60 (-55˚ dip/205˚ azimuth) targeting the southern area of the deposit returned 2.93% TREO over 154 metres; including 5.47% TREO over 39 metres from surface representing the third highest-grade reported drill intercept.

Like WI21-57, drill hole WI21-61 (-50˚ dip/210˚ azimuth) targeted the central gap area from a pad 200 metres north. The hole collared into east side limestone host rock before intersecting a broad high-grade dolomite carbonatite interval averaging 3.44% TREO over 114 metres, giving way to mixed xenolithic carbonatite and syenite rocks at depth returning 0.93% TREO over 79 metres.

The Wicheeda REE Project yielded a robust 2021 PEA that demonstrated an after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million, and 18% IRR 2. A unique advantage of the Wicheeda REE Project is the production of a saleable high-grade flotation-concentrate. The PEA contemplates a 1.8 Mtpa (million tonnes per year) mill throughput open pit mining operation with 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio over a 19-year mine life producing and average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.


Share this article

More Stories

Azimut Exploration drills 1.22 g/t gold over 72.4 metres at Elmer, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Superior Gold drills 83.2 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at Plutonic, Australia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Cornerstone drills 0.37 g/t gold over 345.5 metres at Bramaderos, Ecuador

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Clean Air Metals posts encouraging drill results at Thunder Bay North, Ontario

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Galantas poised to start gold production in N. Ireland

4 hours ago Staff Writer

AbraSilver advances on Argentina high-grade news

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Azimut Exploration drills 1.22 g/t gold over 72.4 metres at Elmer, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Defense Metals drills 3.09% TREO over 251 metres at Wicheeda, British Columbia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Superior Gold drills 83.2 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at Plutonic, Australia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Cornerstone drills 0.37 g/t gold over 345.5 metres at Bramaderos, Ecuador

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Clean Air Metals posts encouraging drill results at Thunder Bay North, Ontario

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.