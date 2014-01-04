Defiance drills 157.3 g/t silver over 41.83 metres at San Acacio, Mexico
Defiance Silver Corp. [DEF-TSXV; DNCVF-OTCQX] provided an update on the recently completed drill program at the San Acacio, part of the 100%-optioned Zacatecas project, Mexico. Results from drill holes DDSA-23-64, DDSA-23-65, and DDSA-23-66 and 66A are reported in this release. The company is awaiting assay results from DDSA-23-67 through DDSA-23-72, an additional six drill holes.
Drilling encountered the highest-grade and widest-width mineralization ever drilled at the San Acacio project. Drill hole DDSA-23-66 returned the widest width drilled to date: 41.83 metres of 157.30 g/t silver (from 225.60 m to 267.43 m), including 15.96 metres of 379.90 g/t silver (from 251.47 m to 267.43 m).
Within this interval is a subinterval grading 5,510 g/t silver or 6,014 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) from 265.54 m to 265.80 m. The company is extremely encouraged by these results, which validate the hypothesis that additional very high-grade mineralization is present in the Veta Grande camp.
Chris Wright, chairman and CEO, stated: “We are extremely encouraged by the continued success of our drilling campaigns at the San Acacio project. As a result of diligent targeting and modelling work, leading to multiple successful phases of drilling, our technical team has been able to further demonstrate the continued potential to outline a large mineral system within the historical San Acacio mine area on the Veta Grande vein system. We look forward to reporting additional results as they become available to the company.”