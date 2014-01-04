Defiance drills 157.3 g/t silver over 41.83 metres at San Acacio, Mexico

Share this article

Defiance Silver Corp. [DEF-TSXV; DNCVF-OTCQX] provided an update on the recently completed drill program at the San Acacio, part of the 100%-optioned Zacatecas project, Mexico. Results from drill holes DDSA-23-64, DDSA-23-65, and DDSA-23-66 and 66A are reported in this release. The company is awaiting assay results from DDSA-23-67 through DDSA-23-72, an additional six drill holes.

Drilling encountered the highest-grade and widest-width mineralization ever drilled at the San Acacio project. Drill hole DDSA-23-66 returned the widest width drilled to date: 41.83 metres of 157.30 g/t silver (from 225.60 m to 267.43 m), including 15.96 metres of 379.90 g/t silver (from 251.47 m to 267.43 m).

Within this interval is a subinterval grading 5,510 g/t silver or 6,014 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) from 265.54 m to 265.80 m. The company is extremely encouraged by these results, which validate the hypothesis that additional very high-grade mineralization is present in the Veta Grande camp.

Chris Wright, chairman and CEO, stated: “We are extremely encouraged by the continued success of our drilling campaigns at the San Acacio project. As a result of diligent targeting and modelling work, leading to multiple successful phases of drilling, our technical team has been able to further demonstrate the continued potential to outline a large mineral system within the historical San Acacio mine area on the Veta Grande vein system. We look forward to reporting additional results as they become available to the company.”

Share this article