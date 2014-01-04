Defiance drills 157.3 g/t silver over 41.83 metres at San Acacio, Mexico

10 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Defiance Silver Corp. [DEF-TSXV; DNCVF-OTCQX] provided an update on the recently completed drill program at the San Acacio, part of the 100%-optioned Zacatecas project, Mexico. Results from drill holes DDSA-23-64, DDSA-23-65, and DDSA-23-66 and 66A are reported in this release. The company is awaiting assay results from DDSA-23-67 through DDSA-23-72, an additional six drill holes.

Drilling encountered the highest-grade and widest-width mineralization ever drilled at the San Acacio project. Drill hole DDSA-23-66 returned the widest width drilled to date: 41.83 metres of 157.30 g/t silver (from 225.60 m to 267.43 m), including 15.96 metres of 379.90 g/t silver (from 251.47 m to 267.43 m).

Within this interval is a subinterval grading 5,510 g/t silver or 6,014 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) from 265.54 m to 265.80 m. The company is extremely encouraged by these results, which validate the hypothesis that additional very high-grade mineralization is present in the Veta Grande camp.

Chris Wright, chairman and CEO, stated: “We are extremely encouraged by the continued success of our drilling campaigns at the San Acacio project. As a result of diligent targeting and modelling work, leading to multiple successful phases of drilling, our technical team has been able to further demonstrate the continued potential to outline a large mineral system within the historical San Acacio mine area on the Veta Grande vein system. We look forward to reporting additional results as they become available to the company.”


Share this article

More Stories

Cartier Silver Outlines an 800m by 500m Epithermal Silver Polymetallic Target on Gonalbert Property, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia

5 hours ago Resource World

New Found Gold drills 26 g/t gold over 9.45 metres at Queensway, Newfoundland

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Ero Copper drills 1.86% nickel over 11.2 metres at Curaca Valley, Brazil

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Canada Nickel releases carbon storage plan update

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Marathon Gold rallies on Franco-Nevada financing news

10 hours ago Staff Writer

O3 Mining drills 4 g/t gold over 36.5 metres at Marban, Quebec

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cartier Silver Outlines an 800m by 500m Epithermal Silver Polymetallic Target on Gonalbert Property, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia

5 hours ago Resource World

New Found Gold drills 26 g/t gold over 9.45 metres at Queensway, Newfoundland

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Ero Copper drills 1.86% nickel over 11.2 metres at Curaca Valley, Brazil

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Canada Nickel releases carbon storage plan update

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Marathon Gold rallies on Franco-Nevada financing news

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.