Delta Resources drills 0.64 g/t gold over 58.7 metres at Delta-1 project, Ontario

Delta Resources Ltd. [TSXV-DLTA; DTARF-OTCQB; FSE-6G01] provided additional final assay results from its second phase of drilling, previously announced on June 6, 2023, at the Delta-1 gold project located 50 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights – Depth extension at Delta-1: D1-23-72 intersected 1.49 g/t gold over 18.9 metres, including 2.27 g/t gold over 10 metres, including a three-metre interval grading 5.20 g/t gold. This intersection extends the Beta zone to a vertical depth of 285 metres, 100 metres east of drill hole D1-23-86.

D1-23-86 intersected 0.64 g/t Au over 58.7 metres, including 2.20 g/t Au over nine metres. This intersection extends the Beta zone to a vertical depth of 240 metres, 100 metres west of drill hole D1-23-72.

Hole D1-23-86 also intersected 9.66 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 365 metres.

Increased gold inventory at Delta-1 – Gamma zone near surface extended for 200 metres. D1-23-77 intersected 1.05 g/t Au over 11.5 metres. D1-23-78 intersected 0.54 g/t Au over 23.5 metres from six metres:

These intersections extend the Gamma zone for a surface strike length of 200 metres to date. Drill holes D1-23-77 and -78 were drilled 100 metres east and west, respectively, of drill hole D1-23-53 with 1.18 g/t Au over 42 metres.

Eastern extension of gold mineralization and alteration corridor – D1-23-73 intersected 0.50 g/t Au over 6.5 metres; and D1-23-74 intersected 0.49 g/t Au over 15.50 metres. Both these drill holes are located on a section 846 metres east of hole D1-23-38 (1,636 g/t Au and 697 g/t Au over one metres each), showing the potential for new mineralized zones east of the currently defined gold zone.

D1-23-76 is located 1.15 km east of hole D1-23-38 and intersected the alteration corridor over a core length of 202 metres.

Western extension of gold mineralization – D1-23-83 intersected 0.63 g/t Au over 10.5 metres, including 3.17 g/t over 1.5 metres. The intersection is a 275-metre step-out west of the currently defined gold zone.

New high-grade zones intercepted at depth showing underground potential – Hole D1-23-86 intersected 9.66 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 365 metres. These high-grade gold intercepts at depth have become common at Delta-1, such as in drill holes D1-23-67 (24.4 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, 200 metres vertical) and D1-23-68 (12.5 g/t Au over one metre and 11.2 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at 382 metres and 406 metres vertical, respectively).

Andre Tessier, president and CEO, commented: “These latest results demonstrate that the mineralization and the broader alteration/deformation corridor are still open in all directions. With all the phase 2 drilling results now in hand, we are continuing to integrate and model all of this new geological and assay data to better our understanding of the structural controls and geometry, as well as the geochemical and geophysical signatures of the mineralized zone. We are looking forward to the 2024 drilling program, which we strongly believe will benefit from the technical and targeting work currently being undertaken.”

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt and covers a 19-km strike extent of the Shebandowan structural zone.

Delta paused drilling in early October 2023, to analyze and further interpret the very large amount of geological, structural and geochemical data accumulated since the beginning of this phase of drilling. Delta completed a 37-line km 3-D induced polarization survey covering 282 hectares, to better characterize the known mineralized zone and explore the extensions of the gold-bearing structure. Delta also completed a televiewer probing survey on 14 strategically located drill holes to collect valuable structural information on possible fault and vein orientations. Compilation of geological and geochemical data is also under way. This multidisciplinary approach will be used to help vector toward new mineralized zones within the gold-bearing structure. Delta will resume its drill campaign shortly after this work is completed, likely in January 2024.

Delta-1 is Delta’s flagship project, where the company is building gold ounces at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over 1.8 km from surface to a vertical depth of 250 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. The property covers 107 km2 and Delta has identified a five-km-long corridor of intense alteration and deformation at the property, on strike with the gold zone, that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

