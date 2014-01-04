Delta Resources drills 4.23 g/t gold over 26.2 metres at Delta-1, Ontario

Share this article

Delta Resources Ltd. [DLTA-TSXV; DTARF-OTCQB; 6G01-FSE] reported assay results from the first five drill holes from its 2023 phase 1 drill program at the 100%-optioned Delta-1 gold project, located 50 km west of Thunder Bay, northern Ontario.

All five drill holes reported intersected broad zones of favourable alteration and gold mineralization with drill hole D1-23-30, the easternmost and deepest drill hole reported so far returning assays of 4.23 g/t gold over 26.2 metres, including a 1.10-metre interval of 49.91 g/t gold within a broader zone of 2.06 g/t gold over 65.8 metres and an even broader zone of 0.97 g/t gold over 162.8 metres.

Drill hole D1-23-30 is located 100 metres east of drill hole D1-22-25 reported February 9, 2023. Assays are pending on seven additional drill holes to the east and results will be released in the coming weeks.

Drill holes D1-23-26 to D1-23-28 were drilled above drill holes D1-22-18, D1-22-22 and appear to have intersected the gold-mineralized halo surrounding the higher-grade gold zones. The mineralized zone in drill hole D1-23-29 is cut by a late, post-mineral diabase dike that locally splits the gold zone into two smaller zones. True widths are believed to be 60% to 87% of reported lengths depending on the inclination of drill holes.

Andre Tessier, President and CEO commented: “The gold zone at Delta-1 continues to provide us with very exciting results as we move eastward and at depth. The higher-grade zone persists, within a broad halo that remains above the cut-off grade of most open-pit operations in Canada and throughout the world. We expect to receive assay results from the remaining seven drill holes within a few weeks and look forward to integrate this new data in anticipation of Delta’s next phase of drilling expected to begin in late-April after spring thaw.”

The mineralized zone trends roughly 100-degree azimuth, dips 80-degree towards the north, and has now been intersected over a strike length of approximately 1.5 km to a vertical depth of approximately 220 metres. Towards the east, as gold grades increase, the zone appears to turn to an azimuth of 115-degree azimuth. This change in the orientation of the mineralized zone may be responsible for the improved gold grades and widths of the mineralized zone.

Gold mineralization is generally located at the contact between sandstones to the north and mafic volcanics to the south, spatially associated with feldspar porphyry intrusive dikes that crosscut both rock types. All three rock types are mineralized and altered.

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 17-km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone.

DELTA-1 covers 58.3 km2 located 50 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a gold mineralized zone 950 metres long was outlined through drilling in a multi-kilometre-scale intense alteration halo. Best grades to date include a drill intercept of 14.8 g/t gold over 11.9 metres, within a broader interval of 5.92 g/t gold over 31 metres. The zone is open in all directions.

DELTA-2 VMS and DELTA-2 GOLD covers 194 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

