Delta Resources releases 2024 drilling results, Eureka Zone, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Resources Ltd. [TSXV-DLTA; OTC Pink-DTARF; FSE-6GO1] reported final assay results from its 2024 drilling program at its 100%-owned Delta-1 Gold project. A total of 29 drill holes and two drill hole extensions were completed between January and May 2024 for a total of 9,286 metres.

The objective of the drill campaign was to increase Delta’s gold inventory at Delta-1, increase Delta’s knowledge of the gold deposit and to expand the deposit size through exploration holes to the east, west and at depth.

Highlights: (*) Asterix indicate new results.

Best results: Drill Hole D1-24-34ext: 1.09 g/t Au over 21.0 m. Drill Hole D1-24-87: 1.66 g/t Au over 10.5 m. Drill Hole D1-24-88: 1.05 g/t Au over 12.2 m. Drill Hole D1-24-89: 1.03 g/t Au over 16.1 m. Drill Hole D1-24-90: 15.94 g/t Au over 10.0 m. Drill Hole D1-24-95: 1.42 g/t Au over 24.1 m. and 1.68 g/t Au over 9.0 m.

Drill Hole D1-24-96: 1.64 g/t Au over 29.5 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-98: 1.01 g/t Au over 19.1 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-106: 1.24 g/t Au over 22.0 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-112: 0.98 g/t Au over 28.0 m. incl. 1.56 g/t Au over 13.2 m.

High-Grade results: Drill Hole D1-24-87: 22.3 g/t Au over 0.8 m. Drill Hole D1-24-89: 9.40 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Drill Hole D1-24-90: 15.94 g/t Au over 10.0 m, including 57.80 g/t Au over 1.0 m. and 99.40 g/t Au over 0.90 m. Drill Hole D1-24-93: 3.71 g/t Au over 3.2 m. Drill Hole D1-24-96: 7.46 g/t Au over 3.5 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-98: 7.43 g/t over Au 1.5 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-107: 26.5 g/t over Au 0.8 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-112: 9.24 g/t over Au 1.0 m.

New high-grade South-Zone intersected in two drill holes: *Drill Hole D1-24-108: 6.25 g/t Au over 1.3 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-109: 11.40 g/t Au over 0.8 m.

Best Intercept to date in the Eastern Zone: *Drill Hole D1-24-100: 0.49 g/t Au over 15.3 m. *Drill Hole D1-24-101: 0.64 g/t Au over 14.0 m.

Zone was Extended to 290-300 metres vertical: Drill Hole D1-24-17ext: 1.18 g/t Au over 12.0 m. (300 m. vertical). Drill Hole D1-24-96: 7.46 g/t Au over 3.5 m. (290 m. vertical).

André Tessier, President and CEO, commented: “With every phase of drilling, Delta is confirming the internal continuity of the gold-mineralized system at the Eureka Zone. Drilling has now extended the zone to a vertical depth of 300 metres vertical with drill holes D1-24-96 and 17 Extension. To the east, drill holes D1-24-100 and 101 returned our best intersections yet in the Deep Blue target, at shallow depths and 180 metres apart. The technical team at Delta is now integrating this new data to the current geological model, to guide our next drilling campaign likely in the fall 2024. Meanwhile, a property-scale exploration program is underway to identify new targets on the newly expanded property that now covers an impressive 220 km2.“

With the exception of only three drill holes, all drill holes encountered the intense alteration zone that hosts the typical gold mineralization. Furthermore, gold was intersected in 28 of 31 drill holes. This is a testament to the strength and intensity of the gold mineralizing system. In the case of drill hole D1-24-97 it appears to have been drilled below an ore shoot within the mineralized structure, while drill hole D1-24-114 needs to be extended.

Drilling within the previously defined gold mineralized zone: From 2019 to 2023, Delta drilled on widely spaced centres (generally 100m spacing) and defined a two-km long gold zone from surface to 250 metres vertical. The 2024 drill holes continue to confirm the continuity of the mineralization within the mineralized envelope previously defined with widely spaced drilling from 2019 and 2023.

Eastern Expansion: The results of drill holes D1-24-101 and D1-24-100 returned the highest-grade and widest gold mineralization so far in the “Deep Blue” target within strongly altered volcanics and conglomerates. Albeit at a lower grade for now, the intersections effectively extend the gold mineralized zone to a strike length of 2.5 km with a short hiatus at drill holes D1-23-49 and 50. The area will need more drilling to prove the untapped potential of the area.

New South Zone: Drill holes D1-24-108 and D1-24-109 were designed to test a south-dipping resistivity anomaly approximately 300 metres south of the Eureka zone. The two holes intersected high grade mineralization over narrow widths in silica replacement and magnetite zones. The two holes were drilled on the same section with the zone correlated over 140 metres down-dip. In 2023, drill hole D1-23-55 intersected the same horizon 100 metres to the west, returning 2.63 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. This new zone will need additional drilling and may provide a high-grade gold zone that would complement the Main Mineralized Zone.

Depth Extension: Three holes drilled at depth have intersected the strongly altered zone at depths of up to 300 metres vertical. Two of the drill holes are well mineralized with intercepts of 1.18 g/t gold over 12.0 metres and 7.46 g/t over 3.5 metres in drill holes D1-24-17ext and D1-24-96 respectively.

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt approximately 50 km west of the City of Thunder Bay. The newly expanded property covers 220 km2 and a 32 km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone. The gold mineralized zones have so far been intersected for a strike of approximately 2.5 km with a higher-grade segment extending for nearly one km. So far, the mineralized zone extends from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 300 metres. gold deposits and often occur with a certain periodicity. The currently defined ore shoots are open at depth.

DELTA-1 is Delta’s flagship project, where the company is building on a large gold inventory 50 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, gold mineralization is defined over a strike length of 2.5 km, from surface to a vertical depth of 300 metres.

The DELTA-2 property covers 205 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits.

