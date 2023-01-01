Desert Gold completes drill program in support of PEA at Frikidi area, SMSZ Project, Mali

Share this article

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. [TSXV-DAU; OTCQB-DAUGF; FSE-QXR2] has completed its metallurgical and geotechnical drill program at the Frikidi area, part of the SMSZ Project in Western Mali. This work was carried out to provide fresh core for metallurgical testing and geotechnical samples that are needed to support the processing and open pit designs for mining of oxide and transition mineral resources.

A total of 12, 50-metre to 160-metre-deep holes totaling 905 metres, were completed over the Barani East (five holes), Gourbassi West (four holes) and Gourbassi West North (3 holes) zones.

The Barani East and Gourbassi West zones contain, oxide and transition measured and indicated mineral resources of 131,000 ounces of gold grading 1.41 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 55,000 ounces of gold grading 1.22 g/t gold.

A resource estimate will be prepared for the 1.6 km-long Gourbassi West North zone. Oxide and transition resources at all three zones will be part of the PEA, which is currently in progress.

With the completion of the PEA portion of the drill program, the drill has now commenced drilling of the first of four exploration holes at the Mogoyafara South and Frikidi Zones.

The Mogoyafara South target contains open pit constrained inferred mineral resources 412,800 ounces of gold grading 1.05 g/t gold making it the largest known gold deposit on the SMSZ Project to date. This deposit is open along strike and to depth and lies within a 2 km by 3 km area of structural rotation, which is a feature deemed positive for the gold deposition in most structurally-related gold camps.

The Frikidi gold target returned 61 rock samples containing more than 5 g/t gold, five of which returned 100 g/t Au or greater. Frikidi represents an area of numerous artisanal workings.

Desert Gold Ventures is a gold exploration and development company which controls the 440 km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali containing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces.

