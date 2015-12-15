Dios Exploration drills 1.6 metres of 5.88 g/t gold at Au33 Project, Quebec 

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Dios Exploration Inc. [TSXV: DOS] released encouraging gold assay results from its Au33 Project in James Bay, northern Quebec. The 2026 drill program expanded the Heberto gold-mineralized footprint, with nine holes completed for a total of 1,772 metres.

Highlights: The 2026 drill program was completed, including nine holes at Heberto for 1,772 metres. Drilling extended Heberto’s footprint from 600 metres to 900 metres. The new gold extension is open to the north-northwest.

Hole 863-26-55 returned 2.61 g/t gold over 5.25 metres, including 6.99 g/t gold over 1.50 metres. Heberto gold zones seem very continuous in 3-D modelling.

Historical results returned 4.79 g/t gold over 8.65 metres within 2.13 g/t gold over 22.9 metres in hole 2015-1 and 3.65 g/t gold over 13.00 metres in hole 2016-19 within 1.21 g/t gold over 64 metres. The Heberto gold system remains open in strike extent: Bonano gold-in-soil anomalies and showing.

2026 Heberto drill highlights include 5.88 g/t Au over 1.60 m, including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m, in hole 863-26-54; 2.61 g/t Au over 5.25 m, including 6.99 g/t Au over 1.50 m, in hole 863-26-55.

The drilling campaign extended gold mineralization up to 150 metres northwest along strike and confirmed a similar mineralization style. Gold is hosted within metre-scale, north-northwest-trending shear zones shallow dipping west, associated with sericite-potassic feldspar-silica alteration and containing pyrite and magnetite.

Marie-Jose Girard, president and CEO of Dios, commented: “The 2026 program has materially expanded the Heberto gold-mineralized footprint with encouraging gold assay results and a new gold extension open to the north-northwest. Heberto gold zones seem very continuous in 3-D modelling. In Heberto area, the Mitsumis batholith is characterized by several north-northwest and east-northeast structures; gold shear zones, quartz veins, stockwork and dioritic dikes are mainly related to north-northwest structures. Such structures are also observed near Bonano gold showing area and related gold-in-soil anomalies, not far north of Heberto, along the new open gold extension.”

For all gold assays, gold values are estimated by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method 1A2B-30). Silver was analyzed by aqua regia digestion and then ICP analysis (method 1E-Ag).

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