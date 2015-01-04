DLP Resources drills 0.32% CuEq over 790.15 metres at Aurora, Peru

18 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

DLP Resources Inc. [DLP-TSXV; DLPRF-OTCQB] has received complete drill results for drill hole A23-009 on the 100%-optioned Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru.

Drill hole A23-009 was drilled approximately 868 metres SE of drill hole A23-007. A23-009 intersected significant copper mineralization throughout the hole to a depth of 709.55m where it ended in copper and molybdenum mineralization.

The most significant mineralized intervals included 0.32% CuEq over 790.15 metres (0.27% Cu, 0.0095% Mo and 2.39 g/t Ag) from 0.40 metres to 790.15m; 0.44% CuEq over 314.00 metres (0.37% Cu, 0.0144% Mo and 2.86 g/t Ag) from 303.00 metres to 617.00 metres; and 0.59% CuEq over 56.00 metres (0.52% Cu, 0.0144% Mo and 3.46 g/t Ag) from 561.00 metres to 617.00 metres.

Ian Gendall, president and CEO, commented: “A23-009 was drilled on a step out of 868m to the SE of A23-007. This is the first hole drilled by DLP on the SE side of the Aurora project. We are extremely encouraged with the intersection of copper mineralization in A23-009 on this SE side and we will continue to drill on this side during the next six months. A23-010 is currently in progress to a depth of 1,000 metres. The early mineralized porphyry intersections observed in A23-010 to a current depth of 800 metres are very encouraging. Results are expected in late August.”


Share this article

More Stories

Imperial Metals narrows Q2 loss to $16 million

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Lithium Chile releases positive Salar de Arizaro PEA, Argentina

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Scandium International posts Nyngan drilling results, Australia

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Frontier Lithium drills 0.96% Li2O over 109.5 metres at PAK, Ontario

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Pan American reaps benefits of Yamana acquisition

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Lion One Metals drills 80.78 g/t gold over 6.6 metres in the Main Zone at Tuvatu, Fiji

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Imperial Metals narrows Q2 loss to $16 million

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Lithium Chile releases positive Salar de Arizaro PEA, Argentina

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Scandium International posts Nyngan drilling results, Australia

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Frontier Lithium drills 0.96% Li2O over 109.5 metres at PAK, Ontario

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Pan American reaps benefits of Yamana acquisition

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.