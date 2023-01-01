DLP Resources drills 0.46% CuEq over 881.95 metres at Aurora, Peru

Share this article

DLP Resources Inc. [TSXV-DLP; OTCQB-DLPRF] has received complete drill results for drill hole A23-012 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru.

Results for the first 11 drill holes, A22-001, A22-002, A22-003, A23-004, A23-005, A23-006, A23-007, A23-008, A23-009, A23-010 and A23-011, were last released on Oct. 11, 2023.

Highlights: Drillhole A23-012 was drilled approximately 130m east of drillhole A23-011 and intersected significant copper and molybdenum mineralization throughout the hole to a depth of 887.60m. A23-012 ended in molybdenum mineralization and the most significant mineralized intervals included: 0.46% CuEq over 881.95 metres (0.18% Cu, 0.0514% Mo and 1.68 g/t Ag) from 5.65m to 887.60m; 0.80% CuEq over 16.35m (0.49% Cu, 0.0499% Mo and 6.53 g/t Ag) from 5.65m to 22.00m; 0.50% CuEq over 186.35m (0.15% Cu, 0.0643% Mo and 1.74 g/t Ag) from 5.65m to 192.00m; 0.68% CuEq over 138.00m (0.45% Cu, 0.0390% Mo and 3.08 g/t Ag) from 406.00m to 544.00m; 0.62% CuEq over 195.00m (0.06% Cu, 0.1083% Mo and 0.37 g/t Ag) from 692.00m to 887.60m; 0.72% CuEq over 116.00m (0.07% Cu, 0.1253% Mo and 0.43g/t Ag) from 692.00m to 808.00m.

Ian Gendall, President and CEO commented: “A23-012 was drilled on a step-out of 130 metres to the east of A23-011. We continue to encounter copper-molybdenum mineralization on the SE side of the project. Mineralization is still open to depth and to the east and southeast. Drilling is ongoing and drillhole A23-013 is being drilled higher on the ridge to 1000m depth and is planned to intersect the zone of enriched copper mineralization in the upper elevations. We look forward to receiving results for A23-013 in later December. In addition, we are encouraged with the discovery of copper oxides approximately 500m east of the current drilling and will be completing a geochemical sampling program over this area in November and early December.”

During the past two months, while preparing an access road to the NE and SE side of the project for further drilling, a zone of approximately 500m x 500m was discovered with breccia’s in the hornfels and copper-oxides on road cut surfaces. This is extremely encouraging for the extension of copper-molybdenum mineralization for at least another 500m further to the southeast and northeast of the current planned drilling. This area also overlies a similar magnetic anomaly that underlies the main porphyry area.

Currently a rock sample program is underway to define additional copper-molybdenum targets for drilling. Sample results are expected later in December.

Plenge laboratory in Lima, Peru have been contracted to do a metallurgical study on three composite samples from the Aurora project. Results from this study are expected in February-March 2024.

The Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru.

