DLP Resources drills 0.56% CuEq over 301.65 metres at Aurora, Peru

DLP Resources Inc. [DLP-TSXV; DLPRF-OTCQB] has received complete drill results for drill holes A23-007 and A23-008 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru.

Results for the first six drill holes, A22-001, A22-002, A22-003, A23-004, A23-005 and A23-006, were released on Dec. 5, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023, May 2, 2023, June 1, 2023, and June 12, 2023.

Highlights: Drill hole A23-008 was drilled approximately 300 m southeast of drill hole A23-007. A23-007 intersected significant molybdenum-copper mineralization throughout the hole to a depth of 703.65 m where it ended in very good molybdenum mineralization. The most significant mineralized intervals included 0.40% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 700.55 metres (0.10% Cu, 0.0852% molybdenum and 1.18% silver) from 3.1 metres to 703.65 metres; 0.56% CuEq over 301.65 metres (0.03% Cu, 0.1548% Mo and 0.26 g/t Ag) from 402 metres to 703.65 metres.

Drill hole A23-007 was drilled approximately 237 m west of drill hole A23-006 on the contact of the hornfels with the intrusive porphyry. A23-007 intersected significant molybdenum-copper mineralization throughout the hole to a depth of 708.25 metres. This drill hole also ended in very good molybdenum mineralization and the most significant intervals included 0.33% CuEq over 708.25 metres (0.25% Cu, 0.0137% Mo and 3.07 g/t Ag) from zero metres to 708.25 metres; 0.61% CuEq over 48.00 metres (0.57% Cu, 0.0020% Mo and 5.33 g/t Ag) from 206 metres to 254 metres.

Results from drill hole A23-007 confirms extensive copper-molybdenum mineralization across approximately 685 m of the northwestern extent of the Aurora project.

Ian Gendall, president and CEO, commented: “A23-007 was drilled on a step out of 237 m from A23-006 to define the western boundary of the porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization. This hole has now confirmed we have an east-west molybdenum-copper-silver mineralized zone of at least 685 m. The eastern limit is still open. We continue to intersect very encouraging copper-molybdenum mineralization at Aurora and the downdip extension is open, as are the northern, southern and eastern extents. Drilling of A23-009 is now ongoing on a large step-out of approximately 868 m to the southeast of A23-007 and we have, as expected, cut a mineralized porphyry, in A23-009 at 12.90 metres. Assay results for A23-009 which ended at 790.55 metres are awaited and we are very encouraged with early mineralized porphyry intersections observed in A23-009.”

The Aurora project as an advanced-stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the province of Calca, southeastern Peru. The Aurora project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drill holes, drilled in 2001 and 2005, totalling 3,900 metres were drilled over an area of approximately 1,000 metres by 800 metres, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the 13 holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drill hole data of the Aurora project are 190 metres at 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20 metres at 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite; 142 metres at 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3; 71.7 metres at 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A.

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78 metres at 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo.

