Dolly Varden drills 414 g/t silver over 50.2 metres at Dolly Varden property, British Columbia

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [DV-TSXV; DOLLVF-OTC] reported significant results from drilling at the Kitsol vein, located near the historical Torbrit mine, on the company’s property in northwest British Columbia.

Highlights from drill hole DV22-283 include 50.18 metres (approximately 30 m true width) averaging 414 g/t silver, including 7.15 metres (4.29 m true width) averaging 646 g/t silver, including 11.74 metres (7.04 m true width) averaging 658 g/t silver, including 5.34 metres (3.2 m true width) averaging 801 g/t silver.

Drill hole DV22-283 is a 25-metre step-out along strike and down dip of high grade silver mineralization zone within the Kitsol vein and suggests that thickness and grade of the Kitsol vein is increasing at depth. Within the mineralized interval, three 0.5-metre long samples assayed 2,910 g/t silver, 2,390 g/t silver and 2,500 g/t, respectively. The Kitsol Structure is a vein-hosted, high-grade silver system located immediately west of the Torbrit mineral resource and historic mine. Mineralization consists of multiple, overlapping epithermal vein and brecciation events along a northeast striking, steep westerly dipping zone. Silver mineralization includes native silver, pyrargyrite, tennantite, argentite and argentiferous galena hosted in highly siliceous breccias and veins.

“As one of the widest and highest grade drill holes on the Dolly Varden property, we will be prioritizing additional step-out drilling at the Kitsol vein area. We are targeting potentially underground bulk-minable mineralization and this certainly meets our criteria. In addition to the ongoing drilling at priority exploration targets including the Wolf mine and at Homestake Ridge, we are thrilled with these results and look forward to receiving additional assays soon,” said Shawn Khunkhun, president and CEO

The company is currently utilizing three diamond drill rigs with 99 drill holes planned in the phase 1 program. To-date, over 18,000 metres of drilling has been completed. Resource upgrade and expansion drilling is under way at the Homestake Ridge Main Gold zone with two drills, with one drill continuing exploration and resource expansion drilling at the silver-rich Torbrit area and at the Wolf deposit.

Concurrent with the diamond drilling, geological and geophysical work along the Kitsault Valley trend is continuing to help refine targets for exploration drilling in the latter part of the summer.

The Kitsault Valley project combined current mineral resource contains 34.7 million ounces of silver and 166,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category and 29.3 million ounces of silver and 817,000 ounces of gold in the inferred category within a 163-square-kilometre consolidated land package.

Dolly Varden Silver is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-held Kitsault Valley project (which combines the Dolly Varden project and the Homestake Ridge project), located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25 km by road to tidewater. The 163 km2 project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past-producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines.





