Dolly Varden intersects 1,049 g/t silver over 3.6 metres at Wolf, British Columbia

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [DV-TSXV; DOLLF-OTCQX] has dramatically extended the limits of silver mineralization at the Wolf vein through wide-spaced step-out drilling at the Wolf prospect in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. Mineralization remains wide open for expansion, with further assays pending from the 2022 season.

Highlights from the exploration step-out drilling at Wolf include: DV22-311 that returned 412 g/t silver over 12.80 metres (5.38 metres true width), including 2.15 metres (0.90 metres true width) grading 1,646 g/t silver, 2.38% lead, 3.10% zinc and 0.10 g/t gold. DV22-316 returned 551 g/t silver over 9.80 metres (4.90 metres true width) including 3.60 metres (1.8m true width) grading 1,049 g/t silver, 1.19% lead and 0.29% zinc.

Drill hole DV22-316 intersected wide, high-grade mineralization in multiple vein and breccia phases at Wolf, over 200 metres down plunge from previously reported drill hole DV22-300 that intersected 19.85 metres (13.90m true width) averaging 584 g/t silver, 0.92% lead, 0.56% zinc and 0.19 g/t gold.

In addition, drill hole DV22-311 intersected similar style mineralization grading 412 g/t silver, 0.82% lead and 2.14% zinc over 12.80 metres (5.38m true width) located 400 metres down dip of mineralization in DV22-300.

“Dolly Varden Silver’s wide-spaced step-out drilling this season has more than doubled the strike length of the Wolf Deposit, as well as extending high-grade silver mineralization to over 750 metres in dip extent. The highest grades are within robust, vein-hosted mineralization that is potentially amenable to underground bulk mining methods. We eagerly anticipate additional drilling results from the 2022 season at Wolf, Homestake Main, Homestake Silver and Red Point,” said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO.

The Wolf Vein is interpreted as a wide, multi-phase epithermal vein and breccia system. Mineralization consists of pyrargerite (ruby silver), argentite, native silver, argentiferous galena and sphalerite in a silica breccia vein system.

At depth, as seen in drill hole DV22-316, the system appears to widen to a 143 metres (71m true width) package that consists of three distinct veins within an alteration zone that averages 0.48% zinc over its width. The northeast/southwest orientation of the Wolf vein system and nature of the plunge directions of high-grade silver mineralization is similar to what is seen at the Kitsol deposit, located approximately 1.4 km to the south.

Drilling during the 2022 season at Wolf has significantly expanded the wide, high-grade silver mineralization, which occurs in wide, as well as localized shoots hosted within silica vein and breccia sets. Drill intercepts outside of the high-grade shoots encountered anomalous silver mineralization within broad potassic alteration halos underneath a cap of sedimentary rocks. The continuity of silver mineralization underneath the sedimentary cover near the bottom of the Kitsault Valley is resulting in new, blind silver discoveries within the 100-year-old Dolly Varden silver mining camp, a result of innovative exploration and modelling techniques. Additional results from step-out drill holes testing for deeper, down plunge mineralization from DV22-316 at the Wolf Vein are currently pending. Complete drill results are in the original press release.

Dolly Varden Silver is focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle, 25 km by road to tide water. The 163 km2 project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines.

It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).





