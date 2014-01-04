Dolly Varden Silver drills 1,499 g/t silver over 15.94 metres at Kitsault, British Columbia

Share this article

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [DV-TSXV; DOLLF-OTCQX] reported final drilling results for the 2022 season on the Dolly Varden area of the Kitsault Valley Project, including significant results from both the southern and northern limits at the Wolf Deposit: the southwest Wolf Vein Extension as well as the East Wolf Vein offset.

Results include the highest grade silver assay yet received from the Dolly Varden property. Mineralization remains open for expansion at the deposit.

Highlights from the Wolf Vein Northeast: DV22-329 returned 1,499 g/t silver, 1.89% lead, 0.46% zinc over 15.94 metres (8.77 metres estimated true width), including the highest grade silver assay reported from the project to-date with coarse, native silver mineralization that returned 23,997 g/t silver, 1.24% lead, 0.34% zinc over 0.35 metres (0.19m estimated true width).

At the Wolf Vein Southwest, DV22-320 returned 321 g/t silver, 0.84% lead, 0.84% zinc over 12.85 metres (6.81 metres estimated true width) including 664 g/t silver, 1.24% lead, 3.54% zinc over 1.63 metres (0.86 metres estimated true width).

Highlights from exploration drilling at Kitsol Vein and a new discovery at the Red Point target include the Kitsol Vein where DV22-323 returned 301 g/t silver, 0.23% lead, 0.56% zinc over 15.00 metres (9.60 metres estimated true width) including 434 g/t silver, 0.41% lead, 0.69% zinc over 5.90 metres (3.78 metres estimated true width).

At Red Point, DV22-321 returned 8.10 g/t gold, 244 g/t silver and 5.16% copper over 1.00 metre. Also at Red Point, DV22-322 returned 17.20 g/t gold and 1.65% copper over 1.15 metres.

“Results from the Wolf Vein continue to exceed expectations, returning the highest-grade silver assay yet received, more than doubling the strike length of the deposit through step outs to the north and south as well as returning wide, robust silver and base metal grades at depth. Our priority during the 2023 will be to connect the Wolf Deposit with the Kitsol Deposit, located 1,400 metres to the south. Additionally, encouraging gold, silver and copper mineralization at the new Red Point discovery is encouraging,” said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO.

Drilling objectives during 2022 at the Dolly Varden Property was to expand the wide high grade silver mineralization at on the Wolf Vein, step out and infill at Torbrit and Kitsol as well as test several other nearby exploration targets. A total of 52 holes for 18,614 metres were completed at the Dolly Varden Project during 2022; 20 holes for 9,994 metres were completed at the Wolf Vein, 18 holes for 3,524 metres at the Torbrit Deposit, 8 holes for 2,900 meters of infill and step-out drilling at Kitsol Vein and 6 holes for 2,196 metres in additional exploration. This is in addition to 18,448 metres in 56 holes at the Homestake Ridge Property for a total of 37,062 metres in 108 holes on the Kitsaut Valley project in 2022.

Dolly Varden Silver is focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25 km by road to tide water. The 163 sq. km. project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines.





