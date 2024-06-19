Dolly Varden Silver drills 978 g/t silver over 5 metres at Kitsault Valley, British Columbia

Share this article

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [TSXV-DV; OTCQX-DOLLF; FSE-DVQ1] reported the first drill results from the 2024 exploration program, intersecting high-grade silver mineralization at the Moose and Chance veins within the Kitsault Valley project, British Columbia. Three rigs are currently drilling with 25 holes completed or in-progress.

Highlights: Moose Vein – DV24-387: 977 g/t Ag over 5.00 metres, including 3,670 g/t Ag over 0.79 metres.

Chance Vein – DV24-388: 206 g/t over 23.03 metres, including 597 g/t Ag over 1.40 metres and 749 g/t Ag over 0.50 metres.

Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 70% to 90% of core lengths, further modelling of the new interpretation is needed before true widths can be calculated.

“These excellent results from the first hole at the Moose Vein from the 2024 program exhibits similar geological and mineralization features to the Wolf deposit located 1,400 metre south, suggests that this area has potential to emerge into the northernmost silver deposit along the 5-km long trend that also hosts the Dolly Varden, Torbit and North Star deposits. Limited drilling has been completed at Moose and the robust nature of the mineralized structure suggests a strong mineralizing system. Additionally, the first results over a significant width from the Chance Vein are also very encouraging,” said Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of Dolly Varden Silver.

The Moose Vein is located 1.4 kim north of the Wolf Vein on a similar crosscutting structure that projects under the mid valley sedimentary cap. Drillhole DV24-387 at Moose targeted the up plunge mineralization projection approximately 45 metres from previously reported mineralized interval in drill hole DV23-371 of 712 g/t Ag over 1.00 metre, within a wider vein interval grading 269 g/t Ag over 7.55 metres. The Moose Vein remains wide open for expansion.

The Chance Vein is located 1.3 km northeast of the Moose Vein, within the lower portion of the Hazelton Formation, just above the contact with the underlying Stuhini Formation (the contact known as “The Red Line” of the Golden Triangle). Drilling targeted the interpreted plunge direction of silver mineralization in an area that has not been previously tested. Drill hole DV24-388 at the Chance Vein tested approximately 30 metres down the interpreted plunge projection from drilling completed in the 1960s.

Dolly Varden Silver is advancing its 100%-held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, 25 km by road to tide water. The 163 km2 project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines.

It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. Five kilometres to the East of the Kitsault Valley Project is the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

