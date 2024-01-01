Dolly Varden Silver step-out drills high-grade gold at Homestake Silver Deposit, British Columbia

Share this article

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [TSXV: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF] reported drill results from its 2024 program at the Homestake Silver deposit and exploration drilling at the Homestake Ridge property in northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region.

The twenty drillholes reported in this release have successfully expanded and infilled multiple high-grade gold and silver-rich zones within the Homestake Silver Deposit. Three drillholes reported in this release tested exploration targets across various prospects on the property. Dolly Varden’s 2024 drill program consisted of 69 drill holes for a total of 31,726m, with 41 holes totalling 15,546 metres drilled at the Dolly Varden area and 28 holes totalling 16,181 metres drilled at Homestake Ridge area. Planning for the fully funded 2025 drill program is underway to build on the expanded silver and gold zones drilled in 2024.

Highlights from the Homestake Silver Deposit Area (intervals shown are core length): HR24-431: Step out to north: 21.55 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag over 8.72 metres, including 47.92 g/t Au and 58 g/t Ag over 3.74 metres and including 91.1 g/t Au and 114 g/t Ag over 0.51 metres.

HR24-433: Step out on new eastern lens: 35.05 g/t Au and 114 g/t Ag over 2.32 metres, including 74.7 g/t Au and 297 g/t Ag over 0.72 metres within 29.50 meters of 3.48 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag.

HR24-437: South end infill: 5.54 g/t Au and 97 g/t Ag over 10.20 metres, including 21.34 g/t Au and 384 g/t Ag over 2.40 metres, including 42.10 g/t Au and 1,135 g/t Ag over 0.77 metres.

HR24-438: South end infill: 4.48 g/t Au and 16 g/t Ag over 14.33 metres, including 29.17 g/t Au and 59 g/t Ag over 1.62 metres.

HR24-439: Step out 170 metres down dip: 1.56 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag over 28.9 metres including 9.55 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag over 0.50 metres and 12.15 g/t Au and 14 g/t Ag over 1.00 metre.

HR24-448: infill hole, 91.20 metres grading 1.88 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag, including 13.90 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag over 0.74 metres, 21.70 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag over 0.57 metres and 36.10 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag over 1.00 metre as well as silver dominant intercepts including 1.10 g/t Au and 786 g/t Ag over 0.91 metres and 0.31 g/t Au and 571 g/t Ag over 0.82 metres.

Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 55% to 75% of core lengths, further modelling of the new interpretation is needed before true widths can be calculated.

“Homestake Silver was originally considered a primary silver-rich deposit, however our drilling has continued to identify multiple gold-rich zones and remains wide open for expansion. Fully funded drilling in 2025 will target continued growth and further infill-drilling as a high-priority amongst the many targets in the Kitsault Valley trend,” said Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of Dolly Varden Silver.

2024 drilling at Homestake Silver targeted infill of Inferred Resources and Resource expansion drilling along strike to the north and south, as well as the down-dip.

Three early-stage exploration drill holes were completed on three different targets across the property testing for possible mineralization at depth on mapped structures.

Dolly Varden Silver is focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) 25 km by road to tide water. The 163 km2 project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines.

The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

