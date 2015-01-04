Doré Copper Mining drills 1,557 metres at Gwillim, Jaculet, Quebec

Share this article

Doré Copper Mining Corp. [DCMC-TSXV; DCM-FSE] provided an update on its project activities located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

During Q2 2023, the Doré Copper geology team focused on data compilation and interpretation for the Gwillim and Jaculet projects. A drilling program of 1,557 metres was completed in July 2023.

Gwillim: During Q4 2022, Doré Copper completed two drill holes (KOD-22-04 and 05) totaling 1,342 metres at the KOD Zone in the western part of the Gwillim property, which is under a 50/50 joint venture with Argonaut Gold Inc. [AR-TSX; ARNGF-OTC] through its wholly owned subsidiary Prodigy Gold with Dore being the operator.

Doré Copper reported the results from the first hole on May 29, 2023. KOD-22-04 intersected 9.67 g/t gold over 5.3 metres, including 19.46 g/t gold over 2.1 metres, starting at a vertical depth of approximately 580 metres and 11.10 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, which after a new revised interpretation are interpreted as Zone C of the KOD mineralized structure.

Hole KOD-22-05, drilled on the same pad as KOD-22-04 and approximately 60 metres west-southwest of Zone C intersected in KOD-22-04 was determined to have been stopped short of Zone C by approximately 50 metres and was therefore extended in the July drilling program.

In July 2023, Doré Copper completed three holes totaling 957 metres at Gwillim. Hole KOD-22-05 was extended by 90 metres to test Zone C and the other two holes (KOD-23-06 and 07) tested a geophysical anomaly (airborne VTEMTM survey conducted in January 2023), immediately west of the projected down plunge of the near-surface high-grade gold mineralization of Zone C.

Hole KOD-22-05E intersected Zone C from 633 to 654 metres with several specks of gold observed at the beginning of Zone C and mineralization similar to KOD-22-04 Zone C. Hole KOD-23-06 intersected a 1.5-metre interval containing chalcopyrite and sphalerite in stringers. Hole KOD-23-07 intersected the Signal Zone (approximately 250 metres north of the KOD Zone C) characterized by several meters of massive pyrite, pyrrhotite and trace chalcopyrite and KOD Zones A, B and C.

Assays for the three holes are expected in September. The KOD mineralized system remains open along strike to the west and below 600 metres.

Jaculet: Doré Copper completed one drill hole of 600 meters in July 2023 to test the potential down plunge extension of high-grade copper mineralization intersected in two surface historical holes from Chibougamau Jaculet Mines Ltd. in 1956. Historical holes V17 and V17A (wedge from V17 and located approximately 50 metres to the east) intersected Jaculet Zone 1 at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters with 4.55% Cu and 0.86 g/t Au over 6.7 metres and 4.25% Cu and 0.59 g/t Au over 6.4 metres, respectively.

Hole JA-23-01 intersected 1.5 metres of mineralization, mainly chalcopyrite in centrimetric veins, at a downhole depth of 438 metres (Jaculet Zone 1), approximately 12 metres below the interpreted location of the historical intercepts in V17 and V17A. It is now believed that the location of the historical holes is perhaps inaccurate and more to the east, in the area of the underground workings, indicating that the mineralization hit in hole JA-23-01 is at the periphery of the main ore shoot. Assays are pending for hole JA-23-01.

During Q4 2022, a spatially diverse composite sample from the Corner Bay core was prepared for additional ore sorting tests at Steinert’s facility in Kentucky, United States, using a XRT sensor (X-ray transmission) and a laser sensor. During Q2 2023, a metallurgical test program was started at Base Metallurgical Laboratories in British Columbia.

Preliminary results of the metallurgical test work indicate high rougher recoveries of +95% copper with little sensitivity to a grind size between 100 and 180 microns. Complete results are expected in Q3 2023.

In June 2023, Doré Copper received the project directive for the environmental and social assessment of its proposed hub-and-spoke operation from the Quebec Ministry of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (MELCCFP). The project directive is for the development of two underground mines (Corner Bay and Devlin), the rehabilitation of the Copper Rand mill and the use of the existing tailings management facility.

The corporation project sites and infrastructures were not impacted by the forest fires in northern Quebec.

Doré Copper aims to be the next copper producer in Quebec with an initial production target of +50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill1. The corporation delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study.

Dore’s land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-km radius of the corporation’s Copper Rand Mill.

Share this article