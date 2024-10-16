Doubleview Gold completes successful drill season at Hat Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Doubleview Gold Corp. [TSXV: DBG; OTCQB: DBLVF: FSE: 1D4] reported that it has completed another successful drill season at its 100%-owned polymetallic Hat porphyry project, located in northwestern British Columbia.

As announced October 16, 2024, the objectives of this drill season were to confirm the Mineral Resource Estimate’s (MRE’ block model, proof further the continuity of mineralization, increase the resource model integrity, and test new areas.

In the 2024 drill season, the company again drilled more than 10,000 metres in 18 drill holes. 5,627 drill core samples weighing over 23 tonnes were shipped to an accredited analytical laboratory.

Highlights of the initial assay results from drill holes H072, H073 and H074 from the October, 16 2024 news release are: Drill hole H072: 686.0m of 0.23% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 64 g/t Co, 0.33 g/t Ag and 25.7 g/t Sc (0.38% CuEq), including 154.0m of 0.66% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, 112 g/t Co, 0.96 g/t Ag and 24 g/t Sc (1.07% CuEq), including 62.0m of 1.12% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au, 173 g/t Co, 1.62 g/t Ag and 23.9 g/t Sc (1.81 % CuEq), including 2.0m of 5% Cu, 2.96 g/t Au, 511 g/t Co, 5.03 g/t Ag and 7 g/t Sc (7.48% CuEq).

Drill hole H073: 109m of 0.29% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 83 g/t Co, 0.47 g/t Ag and 6 g/t Sc (0.5% CuEq).

Drill hole H074: 128 m of 0.18%Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 82 g/t Co, 0.29 g/t Ag and 29 g/t Sc (0.33% CuEq)

CuEq does not include scandium.

As predicted in Doubleview’s MRE block model, drilling successfully encountered mineralization in previously un-drilled areas which also confirmed the model. In addition, three other areas were drilled. One, located at the east side of the project had been drilled previously by one hole, but this season’s drill holes explored an area of about 125 metres to the north of the drill site. Doubleview also stepped out 300 metres to the north and northwest of the Lisle Deposit to test anomaly E. Visual inspection of the drill core from these areas confirms continuity of pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization that is characteristic of the Hat deposit.

Farshad Shirvani, president & CEO, stated: “We set out with several goals this season and I am pleased to announce that all objectives have been met. I sincerely appreciate the hard work of our field crew who tirelessly worked to achieve the 10,000-metre milestone again. I am looking forward to receiving the results. The continued development of our remarkable Polymetallic Hat project is bringing the spotlight to the mineral wealth of the region and the entire province of British Columbia. It takes projects like the Hat to secure important critical minerals such as copper, cobalt and scandium for the green evolution in North America and elsewhere.”

The Hat deposit now extends over an area of about 1.6 x 1.7 km. No boundaries of mineralization have been encountered.

The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region’s significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate.

Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 .

