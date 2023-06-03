Doubleview Gold continues to extend the “Gold Rich Zone” within South Lisle Zone, Hat Project, British Columbia

21 hours ago Staff Writer
Doubleview Gold Corp. [TSXV-DBG; OTCQB-DBLVF; FSE-A1W038] announced analyses from three Hat Property drill holes at the South Lisle Zone. The Hat Porphyry project is located in the Stikine mining district of northwestern British Columbia, Canada and contains several critical metals including copper, cobalt and scandium. The 2023 program of drilling explored and confirmed southern and southwestern continuations of the Lisle zone of porphyry-style mineralization and showed strong metal values and broad dimensions, as well as a previously unrevealed area of high gold and cobalt values. Assay data from an additional five drill holes will be released as soon as it has been confirmed.

Drill hole H064: 213.7 metres 0.21 g/t gold (1.05% CuEq) from near surface intercept, and 2.0 metres 2.85 g/t gold, 254 g/t Co, and 1.38% Cu intercept.

Drill hole H065: 195 metres 0.20 g/t Au (1.01% CuEq) from near surface and includes 64 metres 0.32 g/t Au and %0.21 Cu (1.33% CuEq) or 104.4 metres Au at 0.25 g/t Au and 0.19% Cu (1.11% Cu Eq) and includes 18 metres near surface 0.95 g/t Au and 0.57% Cu (2.3% CuEq).

Drill hole H066:18 metres of 2.03% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au and 389.7 g/t Co (2.53% Cu Eq); 97 metres 0.44% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au and 159.5 g/t Co (1.05% Cu Eq).

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview, commented: “These latest drill holes confirm the very impressive dimensions of the Hat deposit and the persistent strong values in copper, gold, cobalt, silver and scandium, all of which are important in the global effort to identify and produce metals vital to new and developing technologies to supplement or replace traditional energy sources.”


