Doubleview Gold Hits Record High-Grade Intercepts in Northwestern BC Drill Program

Doubleview Gold Corp. [DBG-TSXV, DBLVF-OTCQB, A1W038-FSE] has announced significant high-grade copper and gold intercepts in drill results from its 100%-owned Hat polymetallic porphyry deposit in northwestern British Columbia.

The company completed 10,000 metres of additional drilling in 2024, part of an effort to demonstrate Hat’s potential to be an important source of precious and critical minerals in Canada. Results from drill holes H078 and H079 include the most substantial intervals of high-grade copper and gold mineralization encountered at the Hat Project to date.

The company said recent drilling focused on the Central Lisle Zone, which was discovered in 2024 and is interpreted as a potential porphyry feeder zone.

The Lisle Zone is an alkalic-type-gold-copper porphyry discovery closely similar in genesis, host rock types, alteration and mineralization to several important British Columbia mines, including Copper Mountain, Mt. Polley, Mt. Milligan and Red Chris.

“The intercepts demonstrate shallow mineralization horizons and provide further evidence of the Hat Deposit’s robust mineralization profile,’’ the company said in a February 25, 2025, press release.

Drilling highlights include drill hole H078, which returned 672 metres of average grad 0.29% copper, and 0.22 g/t gold (0.50% copper equivalent CuEq) from 12 metres to 684 metres. Significant long intersections include 409 metres [from 92 metres to 501 metres] averaging 0.39% copper and 0.28 g/t gold [0.65% CuEq], including 104 metres [from 247 metres to 354 metres] averaging 1.00% copper and 0.46 g/t gold [1.42% CuEq], the highest-grade interval recorded at the Hat Project.

Hole H079 returned 0.95% copper and 0.79 g/t gold over 82 metres within 213 metres of 0.59% copper and 0.50 g/t gold. Other drill holes reported in the latest press release are extending the mineralization envelope of the Hat Deposit. Drill holes H081, H082 and H083 also provide more details of the East Lisle Zone, a shallow extension of the Main Lisle Zone, the company said.

Doubleview shares advanced on the news, rising 5.26% or $0.03 to 60 cents, Tuesday (February 25, 2025). The shares trade in a 52-week range of 60 cents and 29 cents.

“These are the most significant drill results we have ever reported from the Hat Project that is attracting attention from major players in the metals industry,’’ said Doubleview President and CEO Farshad Shirvani. “These results not only underscore the robust nature of the Hat Deposit but also enhance its potential to become a world class polymetallic resource,’’ he said. “We are excited about the conclusions and these findings and look forward to advancing the project with further drilling and exploration activities.’’

The Hat polymetallic porphyry deposit is one of a small number of North American deposits that contains significant amounts of scandium, a rare metal that is deemed critical for economic and national security by the Canadian and American federal governments.

The latest drill intercepts display consistent copper, gold and strong cobalt values, as well as consistent scandium mineralization, reinforcing the Hat Deposit’s potential as a significant resource of strategic metals.

In July, 2024, the company announced a maiden open pit resource estimate (MRE) for the Hat project. It was highlighted by an indicated resource of 150 million tonnes of containing 1.35 billion pounds of copper equivalent (CuEq) at 0.408% CuEq, including 733 million pounds of copper, 28 million pounds of cobalt, 929,000 ounces of gold and 2.0 million ounces of silver.

On top of that is an inferred resource of 477 million tonnes containing 3.62 billion pounds of CuEq at 0.344% CuEq, including 1.94 billion pounds of copper, 91 million pounds of cobalt, 2.3 million ounces of gold and 7.57 million ounces of silver.

According to the MRE, the Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 0 3 , material that is confined solely to the resource blocks that meet a cut-off grade of 0.2% CuEq within the open pit shell that defines the extent of the mineral resource estimate.

The company has said the 2024 drilling program was designed to confirm the integrity of the resource estimate categories, particularly the indicated resource figures and potentially to allow elevating part or all to a measured resource. Drill holes have been directed to intersect shallow mineralization and to further explore high grade zones. Doubleview has also said drilling has confirmed the continuity of mineralization indicating that the deposit exhibits greater consistency than is typically expected of a porphyry-style deposit.

It is expected that the latest drilling results will be strongly reflected in the upcoming mineral resource estimate (MRE version 2.0) that will be part of the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) and add value to the Hat Deposit by increasing the metal content. “We are continuously working on our exploration model as data becomes available to recognize details of the deposit and its critical and precious metals,’’ the company said.

Meanwhile, the East Lisle Zone has revealed a promising new zone of mineralization beyond the conceptual pit shell proposed in the maiden mineral resource estimate and at depth, which is expected to be extended in the upcoming resource estimate (MRE V 2.0) with the new conceptual pit walls.

Significant drill intercepts from the East Lisle Zone include H081, which returned 315 metres of 0.32% CuEq from 39 metres to 354 metres, including 121 metres of 0.50% CuEq.

The results from the East Lisle Zone indicate potential extensions of the Hat Deposit to the east. The drill intercepts show consistent grades over substantial lengths, underscoring the prospectivity of this area and supporting further exploration.

In addition, the company said the Far Northwest Lisle Zone has produced encouraging results, revealing multiple intervals of copper, gold and associated metals. “These results suggest significant potential for mineralization in this area, further extending the scope of the Hat Polymetallic Deposit.’’ Intercepts from the Far Northwest Lisle Zone include hole H086, which returned 73 metres of 0.34% CuEq (0.20% copper, 0.15 g/t gold, 0.35 g/t silver, 60 g/t cobalt, and 30.4 g/t scandium.

