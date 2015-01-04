Doubleview reports the exploration model and 2023 diamond drilling targets at the Hat deposit, British Columbia

Share this article

Doubleview Gold Corp. [DBG-TSXV; DBLVF-OTCQB; 1D4-FSE] reported that this season’s exploration drilling at its Hat polymetallic deposit in the Golden Triangle region, northwestern British Columbia, has been successful in extending the dimensions of the Lisle Zone. Drilling is continuing to systematically increase the deposit envelop, and infill parts of the exploration model where drill hole coverage had been lighter.

The newly-named “Buck Zone” lies between Main Lisle Zone that has been drill tested since its discovery in 2014 and its west extension; the “Feeder Zone” refers to the newly discovered south extension of the Lisle Deposit.

Recent drilling indicates that the Buck Zone, as shown, has dimensions of approximately 430 metres by 540 metres, whereas the Feeder Zone extends the deposit approximately 400 metres south and appears to be at least 500 metres east-west, bringing the total dimensions of the Lisle zone to about 1,450 metres (north-south) X 1,400 metres (east-west). Core samples are being analyzed, relevant sample data will be reported when received, verified and compiled.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, said that “the 2023 exploration program has successfully achieved the objectives of increasing the dimensions of the mineralization envelope and infilling key parts of the deposit model, important progress as we prepare to initiate resource estimation. Recent drilling not only served to show geological and mineralogical continuity in important parts of the deposit but has helped remove areas of data weakness while giving guidance for further drill testing. Our geologic model will be updated and revised following completion of our 2023 exploration season. We are deeply appreciative of the continuing support of our shareholders as we work diligently to define the Hat Deposit and its endowment of strategic metals.”

