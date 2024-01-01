Dryden Gold drills 3.17 g/t gold over 4 metres at Gold Rock, Ontario

Share this article

Dryden Gold Corp. [TSXV-DRY; OTCPK-DRYGF] reported assay results from its phase 4 drill program at the Gold Rock Project, Northwestern Ontario, which successfully expanded the newly interpreted high-grade shoot that was discovered in the phase 2 drilling program to depth.

Hole KW-24-009 intersected four zones of mineralization in the Big Master gold system, where it is interpreted that the mineralized zones are converging together. The main target for this hole was Big Master 2, which returned 3.17 g/t gold over four metres, including 19.34 g/t gold over 0.65 metres.

Hole KW-24-009 also intersected a newly defined footwall zone that returned 1.38 g/t gold over 6.65 metres, including 10.50 g/t gold over 0.80 metres. In addition, this drill hole intersected mineralization in a previously defined hanging wall zone and in the Big Master 1 vein structure at depth.

“A key objective we have at Dryden Gold is to find and expand additional high-grade shoots within our growing footprint in the Gold Rock camp. Our drill program has been designed to take bold step-outs, not simply drill near known high-grade mineralization. In today’s results, our geology team has successfully predicted, defined and expanded the high-grade gold shoot within the Big Master 2 system at 195 metres true depth, and has established the down-plunge potential of this system with the deepest hole drilled by Dryden Gold to date. This hole was a 100-metre step-out from hole KW-23-010 that first discovered this new high-grade shoot in phase 2. With the plunge of this high-grade shoot verified, the team sees potential to follow this system towards surface with shorter, more cost-effective drill holes,” stated Trey Wasser, CEO.

Results released today complete the initial four phase drill program that Dryden Gold begin in November 2023.

The company drilled two holes to test for potential depth extension and to determine the direction of the plunge of the new high-grade shoot on BM2 which was theorized and successfully targeted in Phase 2 of the drill program with hole KW-23-010. Hole KW-24-009 was a step-out to the south and was drilled 100 metres down plunge of Phase 2 drilling. This hole intersected 3.17 g/t gold over 4.0 metres including 19.34 g/t gold over 0.65 metres. These high-grade shoots typically have robust down plunge continuity. Through additional interpretation the geology team believes there is strong potential for this new high-grade shoot to come to surface and will test this in future drill phases.

Drill hole KW-24-009 was also designed to test the hanging wall and footwall zones of the Big Master gold system and was drilled to extend through BM2 to BM1. These zones were not fully assayed by the previous operator but were confirmed by Dryden Gold in Phase 1 drilling. This hole was specifically targeting the trend of the high-grade shoot on BM2 but also pierced the three other mineralized zones. This hole shows the southern potential of the Big Master gold system where the mineralization is converging together and provides a future target for follow-up.

Drill hole KW-24-013 was a shallow test of a theorized new high-grade shoot on Big Master 1 just 100 metres southwest (along strike) from KW-24-009. It returned a large interval of halo mineralization assaying 0.74 g/t gold over 10.50 metres. The successful intersection of halo mineralization indicates that this hole is within the correct large-scale structure and the Team will use it to further vector towards higher-grade within the system.

Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold’s property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining work force.

Share this article