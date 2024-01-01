Dryden Gold drills 55.34 g/t gold over 3.50 metres, including 379.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres from Gap Hole at Gold Rock Target, Ontario

Share this article

Dryden Gold Corp. [TSXV: DRY; OTCQB: DRYGF; FSE: X7W] reported results from hole DGR-25-018 (the Gap Hole). This hole is the company’s most significant test of the Gold Rock Target Area, northwestern Ontario. The hole was designed to test all the stacked mineralized gold structures across the 430-metre area between the Big Master and the Elora Gold Systems.

Drill Highlights: The Gap Hole intersected a total of nine stacked gold mineralized structures over a total drill length of 540 metres across the Gold Rock Target Area.

High-grade intercept of 55.34 g/t gold over 3.50 metres including 379.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres at the Jubilee Hanging Wall. Near-surface intercept of 0.93 g/t gold over 9.00 metres at Big Master.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold Corp, stated, “We are very pleased with these exciting results from the Gap Hole. This hole confirms nine gold mineralized structures and begins to show our shareholders a much fuller picture of what Dryden Gold is building in the Gold Rock Target Area. Having already drilled a kilometre of strike length on the Elora Gold System, the Gap Hole has now revealed a wider and much more robust gold mineralized system with open pit potential.”

The company has been able to define multiple zones along the hanging wall of the Elora Gold System. The Gap Hole intersected three individual mineralized structures in the hanging wall at Jubilee. The geology team has been consulting with expert structural geologists to better model and predict the high-grade mineralization which appears to have three distinct geometries. The first type is shear-parallel mineralized structures that appear to be continuous on strike, the second style appears to be related to folding and the third style seems to be en-echelon structures.

The best intercept, 55.34 g/t gold over 3.50 metres including 379.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres from the Gap Hole, correlates to recent results from holes DGR-25-012 and DGR-24-013 which the team interprets as a shear parallel type of mineralization. An intercept of 5.08 g/t gold over 3.00 metres on the Gap Hole also appears to be hosted by shear parallel mineralized structure.

This type of mineralization is presumed to be continuous on strike and is being targeted further to the northeast from Pearl to Laurentian. The company’s recent digitization of historical mine workings indicates that the Laurentian Mine production was primarily in one of these hanging wall mineralized structures. Structural work will continue to identify the higher-grade portions of these shear-parallel mineralized structures and how to efficiently target them.

The first significant hanging wall intercept of 301.67 g/t gold over 3.90 metres, including 1,930 g/t gold over 0.60 metres is interpreted to be part of a fold-type high-grade mineralization. The two hanging-wall mineralized structures closest to the Jubilee Zone show evidence of folding and en-echelon type geometries which explains the discontinuous mineralization. Gold Rock is located on the limb of a fold, the Manitou Anticline. With this positioning it is anticipated that with further refinement of the geological model isoclinal folding and possible sheath folding could be revealed. The team continues to work on modeling the lithological folding along the Manitou Anticline as it is clearly one of the factors controlling high-grade gold mineralization.

The hole tested the southern extension of Big Master gold system 130 metres southeast of the historical Big Master Mine. The first target was following up on a wide low-grade intercept of 0.74 g/t gold over 10.50 metres in hole KW-24-013 and the Gap Hole successfully intercepted 0.93 g/t gold over 9.00 metres extending the mineralization further to the southwest along strike of Big Master. The new area of mineralization grading 0.19 g/t gold over 4.00 metres demonstrates potential for additional parallel structures in areas with limited to no drilling. The potential exists for additional stacked mineralized structures east of Spyglass, for another 150 metres, to the historic Paymaster Mine.

Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold’s property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

