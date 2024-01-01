Dryden Gold drills 6,084 metres at Gold Rock Project, Ontario

Share this article

Dryden Gold Corp. [TSXV: DRY; OTCQB: DRYGF] provided a drill program update at its Gold Rock Project, Ontario. The company has now drilled 6,084 metres of the planned 15,000-metre program and would like to update investors of its progress and plans to follow up on hole KW-25-003, which returned 301.67 g/t gold over 3.90 metres, including 1,930 g/t gold over 0.60 metre.

The company remains committed to a data-driven approach to drill targeting and will continue to incorporate all available geological, structural and geochemical data into its drill planning. Drill targets will be dynamically prioritized to allow sufficient time for logging oriented core and integrating new structural interpretations into the design of subsequent holes. To date, Dryden has targeted the Jubilee zone, the Laurentian mine area and the Intersection target. After encountering the new high-grade hangingwall zone while drill testing the Jubilee zone, the geology team has developed a new strategy to drill test both zones more strategically.

At Gold Rock, the company is targeting Archean-lode-gold-style mineralization, which is strongly structurally controlled. Dryden has been working to improve the understanding of the deformation history of the region as it relates to the emplacement of the gold mineralization. The company has recently uncovered a third gold-bearing structural trend (the D3 structure) that has now been integrated into targeting and drill testing.

Maura J. Kolb, president of Dryden Gold, stated: “In order to best target high-grade gold mineralization, the geology team is focused on unlocking the structural history to drive targeting during the drill campaign. Through the drill program and mapping campaign, the geology team has collected structural measurements to fine-tune our exploration model. The team continues to adjust the drill plan as new data is collected, helping us have the best chances for intersecting high-grade gold mineralization at the most effective cost.”

Hangingwall zone: With the discovery of the high-grade hangingwall zone, the company will follow up this target with stepout holes near surface based on the up-plunge projection of the mineralization and using historical drill data to interpret the potential footprint of the new zone. In addition, the team is planning holes that follow up this target around 200 metres depth where the initial hole, KW-25-003, intersected the significant mineralization.

Jubilee zone: The company began testing the Jubilee zone in 2024 with favourable results. Testing on this high-grade zone to date has shown a 100-to-150-metre strike length with significant downplunge potential. Using the structural controls and measurements from the oriented core, the geology team continues to test Jubilee at depth of 300 to 500 metres below surface. Based on the new structural interpretation, the Jubilee zone has a more southerly trending plunge than initially interpreted. Hole KW-25-003, which also intercepted the high-grade hangingwall zone, and hole KW-25-002 were both designed to test the northern extent of the Jubilee zone plunge. The geology team has now adjusted its structural interpretation and established the new targets to better encounter the more southerly high-grade plunge at Jubilee.

Laurentian mine: The company has begun to test the Laurentian mine area. This mine operated in the early 1900s producing 20,000 tonnes at an average grade of 14 g/t gold (1971, Ferguson). The reported depth of the mine was 140 metres below surface. The geology team will be targeting this zone below the historical mine operations as well as drill testing hangingwall and footwall potentially mineralized zones. The historical infrastructure continues to be ground truthed by the geology team. Dryden will test this target in small phases and adjust the drill plan with each new observation.

Intersection target: Dryden is testing the structural thesis incorporating the newly defined D3 structure on the new Intersection target. Based on the geophysical data interpretation and geological mapping completed by Dryden, this drill target is based on the intersections of the three structural trends. There are a few historical drill holes near this target that show prospective mineralization. The company will test this target with a first pass and then follow up if the results are favourable.

Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden district of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold’s property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50 km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with first nation communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining work force.

