Dryden Gold posts high-grade drill results and more visible gold at Dryden District, Northwestern Ontario

Dryden Gold Corp. [TSXV: DRY; OTCQB: DRYGF; FSE: X7W] reported multiple high-grade gold results and additional visible gold (VG) intercepts from its ongoing drill program on the Elora Gold System at the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. These results are part of the fully funded 15,000-metre drill campaign, which is focused on expanding the Elora Gold System along strike and at depth.

The drill campaign to date has focused on the Gold Rock Target Area including the Jubilee Zone, Jubilee Hanging Wall (HW), Pearl Zone and Laurentian Mine Area. The discovery of multiple stacked gold-bearing structures now appear to run for a kilometer of strike from Jubilee to Laurentian. Drilling at the Elora gold System is also showing impressive widths of near surface lower grade mineralization.

Highlights: Drill Hole DGR-25-011 intercepted 5.36 g/t gold over 5.00 metres, including 12.70g/t gold over 1.90 metres at Jubilee. HW Drill Hole DGR-25-018 intercepted visible gold at 238 metres true depth in the HW at Jubilee.

HW Drill Hole DGR-25-012 intercepted 15.30 g/t gold over 1.45 metres near surface at Pearl. Drill Hole DGR-25-008 intercepted 1.18 g/t gold over 15.80 metres near surface at Pearl. Drill Hole DGR-25-005 intercepted 2.20 g/t gold over 5.90 metres, including 9.87 g/t over 0.90 metres defining a second high-grade gold structure at Pearl.

Trey Wasser, CEO, commented, “We are extremely pleased with our continued drill success at the Gold Rock Target Area. The Elora Gold System continues to grow with new target opportunities emerging from the multiple stacked high-grade structures. Local grades continue to be very good with some spectacular grades like what we encountered in hole KW-25-003. The emerging theme of multiple stacked structures, with little or no surface expression, is defining a much broader gold-bearing corridor.

“The new results at Pearl are very promising as they seem to show a broadening of the system, with wide well disseminated lower grade structures that include additional high-grade targets. We are now beginning to define a much more significant gold system at Gold Rock and are excited to test the expansion targets throughout the entire Gold Rock Camp. Within the district, drilling has begun on targets at Sherridon and channel sampling is progressing at Hyndman. Late summer and fall will be a very exciting time for Dryden Gold.”

Jubilee HW Zone: The company has drilled four holes to follow up on the initial discovery of hanging wall gold mineralization in hole KW-25-003 that assayed 301.67 g/t over 3.90 metres including 1,930 g/t over 0.60 metres. These holes have confirmed multiple stacked structures in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Zone and three of the four holes intersected visible gold. Through this program, the company is seeing significant D2 parallel mineralization, stacked structures as well as folding of the quartz veins. The Geology team is working with the oriented core and structural data to improve the interpretation of these newly identified hanging wall mineralized structures. Hole DGR-25-012 showed a promising intercept of 15.30 g/t gold over 1.45 metres in this hanging wall area while hole DGR-25-011 and DGR-25-013 have assays pending, DGR-25-018 is currently being cut.

Jubilee Zone: The geology team is working with structural geologist Dr. Ben Frieman of the Colorado School of Mines on the controls of high-grade gold and predictability of the highest-grade areas within the Jubilee Zone. Jubilee holes DGR-25-005 and DGR-25-010 intersected favourable mineralization while other holes have delineated the local plunge of the zone. There are six holes pending on the Jubilee Zone testing the possible relationship between the highest-grade mineralization and the folding within the system.

Pearl Zone: New results from hole DGR-25-005 shows potential for another new zone adjacent to Pearl or simply a widening of the zone. The geology team will follow up this intercept of 2.20 g/t gold over 5.90 metres including 9.87 g/t gold over 0.90 metres with more short holes along strike and on plunge. Hole DGR-25-008 follows up on the strike potential of the Pearl Zone as a shallow drill pierce point at approximately 35 metres true depth with wide mineralization of 1.18 g/t gold over 15.80 metres. The geology team is also planning to drill test the open area between Jubilee and Pearl to further expand the Elora Gold System.

Laurentian Zone: Initial testing at the Laurentian Zone was impacted by the drill hole intersecting the old mine workings. The team has now located the data for the mine and now has a much better understanding of the location of the historic mine. Targets are currently being developed to test around and below the old workings. The Laurentian Mine was the largest producing mine in the district with 20,000 tonnes being mined at over 14 g/t gold.

Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden’s property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

