Dryden Gold reports new discovery at Elora with Significant Visible Gold, Ontario

Dryden Gold Corp. [TSXV: DRY; OTCQB: DRYGF] reported that deeper drilling at the Elora Project has intersected a new zone with significant visible gold (VG), northwestern Ontario. This newly discovered section is a hanging wall structure of folded sheared basalts and represents the most significant amount of VG that Dryden Gold has intersected to date.

This new discovery is further evidence that the Dryden District hosts a strong Archean lode gold system like Red Lake, Kirkland Lake and Timmins Districts. The company is awaiting assays to fully evaluate this structure to determine further testing within the current 15,000-meter drill program.

Current drill hole targets at Elora are testing down-plunge at true depths between 250 and 400 metres. The next drill targets in Dryden Gold’s fully funded 2025 exploration program will also test further down-plunge potential of Elora and along strike northeast to the historic Laurentian Mine.

Trey Wasser, CEO, stated, “We continue to make high-grade gold discoveries within the Gold Rock Camp. This new zone shows the potential for hanging wall and footwall mineralized structures to host significant gold mineralization similar to our discoveries last year on the Big Master System. With permits in hand, we will now move northeast and begin to fully test Elora, at depth and along strike, where we have identified multiple targets. This will be a pivotal year for Dryden Gold as we also drill test regional targets at Mud Lake, Sherridon and Hyndman. With a fully funded exploration program for 2025, shareholders should expect drill results and other news flow on a very consistent basis into the fall. Our goal this year is to show the true district potential of this amazing under-explored property.”

The newly intercepted gold mineralization in hole KW-25-003 indicates a new zone of hanging wall mineralization approximately 80 metres from main Elora target zone. The geology team had made a similar discovery on the Big Master gold system through our robust geological and sampling protocols in the 2024 exploration program. Multiple parallel mineralized structures are another striking similarity to the Red Lake Mine.

The Elora Gold System is hosted within sheared mafic volcanic rocks as part of the Elora-Jubilee shear. This new mineralization is in the hanging wall of the main target in a folded quartz vein within the sheared basalt unit. The company will continue to test Gold Rock for additional parallel mineralized structures.

Drilling Elora at depth: The 2025 drill program began in late March testing the depth of the extension of the mineralized structure on the Elora Gold System. At Gold Rock, the company has two main objectives to test this year. First, to show that the Elora and Big Master gold systems in the Gold Rock Camp have deep roots like other Archean lode gold systems at Red Lake, Kirkland Lake and Timmins.

The program will test Elora at depths between 250 and 550 meters as well as the along-strike potential of the Elora System. Second, the team is preparing to drill test the structural intersections along the Elora target where the northeast trend and the more east-west trend intersect.

The company is permitted to drill the trend to the northeast up to the historic Laurentian Mine and beyond, 2 km north to the newly discovered Mud Lake target. Initial 2025 results have been favourable on the Elora Gold System as all five deeper holes have intersected zones of sulphide mineralization and shearing at target depth. Hole KW-25-001 returned 4.00 g/t gold over 3.07 metres, including 18.10 g/t gold over 0.45 metres while Hole KW-25-002 is current pending at the lab.

Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold’s property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

