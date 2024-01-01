Dryden Gold reviews phase five exploration plans for Gold Rock project, Ontario

Share this article

Dryden Gold Corp. [TSXV-DRY; OTCQB: DRYGF] reported details of its upcoming phase five drill program at the Gold Rock camp. The Gold Rock project is found within the company’s strategic 60,000-hectare land package that is focused along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone outside of the town of Dryden, northern Ontario. The phase five program is scheduled to commence in late July, 2024, and is planned to consist of 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 metres. To date, the company has drilled a total of four phases at Gold Rock.

Highlights from all four phases include: Confirmed orientation, structural controls and expanded a historically delineated high-grade shoot on Big Master Two (BM2) with hole KW-23-016 returning 3.81 g/t gold over 7.00 metres, including 71.00 g/t gold over 0.30 metre and KW-23-018: 6.66 g/t gold over 4.30 metres, including 44.80 g/t gold over 0.27 metre.

Confirmed orientation, structural controls and expanded the Elora high-grade zone returning KW-24-008: 14.10 g/t gold over 7.54 metres, including 43.81 g/t gold over 1.42 metres and 92.10 g/t gold over 0.30 metres, and KW-24-003: 53.51 g/t gold over 1.05 metre, including 181.00 g/t gold over 0.30 metre.

Successfully intersected new high-grade shoot on the Big Master One (BM1) with drill hole KW-23-009A intersecting 26.11 g/t gold over 3.16 metres, including 79.80 g/t gold over 0.33 metre.

“With our upcoming phase five drill program at the Gold Rock camp, we are set to build on the impressive results from our previous drilling phases. This program represents a crucial step in our strategy to unlock the full potential of the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone,” said Trey Wasser, CEO and director of Dryden Gold.

The Gold Rock camp area extends approximately 25 km along strike of the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone and is centrally located in the Dryden Gold land package. This region consists of historic mining and drilling and represents a brownfields opportunity for Dryden Gold. Geologically, this area is hosted by mafic volcanic flows that were intruded by syn-deformational felsic dykes with orogenic gold occurrences largely occurring within approximately five to 10 km of major east and north-east trending deformation zones.

The phase five program will continue to advance the high-grade gold potential of the region by concentrating on the Big Master gold system. The planned holes are preferentially focused on the plunge extension of the historically defined high-grade shoot, the newly identified shoot from phases one through four, and along strike extensional drilling to the southwest.

Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden district of northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all indigenous peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold’s property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50 km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys first nations support and proximity to an experienced mining work force.

Share this article