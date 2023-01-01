Dryden Gold samples up to 13 g/t gold at Hyndman, Ontario

Share this article

Dryden Gold Corp. [TSXV-DRY] reported that based on results from rock chip samples collected during the 2023 field program at the Hyndman property, Ontario, the company strategically staked additional ground to expand the land package along the interpreted trend of mineralization.

The company would also like to welcome Kenorland Minerals Ltd. [TSXV-KLD] to the Dryden district. Kenorland Minerals is one of Canada’s premier project generators and now holds over 73,000 hectares bordering Dryden Gold’s properties.

“While our primary focus is our drilling program in the Gold Rock camp, we believe Dryden Gold holds the strongest land position in the Wabigoon greenstone belt and will continue to expand at strategic locations identified by our experienced geological team. We are very excited to see the strong technical team at Kenorland Minerals take such a significant interest in the underexplored and overlooked Dryden district,” stated Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold.

A total of 38 surface rock samples were collected at Hyndman. Six of the samples collected hosted significant gold mineralization, three samples hosted gold mineralization over 10 g/t gold with the best result at 13 g/t gold. The newly staked Hyndman claims enhance the overall strategic land package situated on one of the major east-west structures in the Dryden district, similar to structures currently being explored by Dynasty Gold and now a significant land package optioned by Kenorland Minerals.

The Hyndman project area is the most easterly part of the company’s property. It is located just 2 km north of the Trans-Canada Highway and has additional road access through a network of logging roads. The area has been recently logged, making it easily accessible for additional mapping and exploration work in 2024.

Dryden Gold flew high-resolution airborne magnetic survey in 2022 which indicated layering of mafic to intermediate units and horizons of more magnetic rocks likely due to magnetite or pyrrhotite within the host rock at Hyndman.

Maura Kolb, president and head of exploration, commented on Hyndman: “The team feels that multiple showings of over 10 g/t gold represent our first important target at Hyndman. We will continue to test the potential of gold mineralization hosted within the mafic volcanic rocks on and along the Wabigoon fault. The shearing is very strong and pervasive throughout these rocks mapped by the summer field team and the new results demonstrate strong growth potential along the Wabigoon fault.”

Dryden Gold has significantly expended the size of the land package around the Hyndman project area. The new land package is nearly four times larger than the original Hyndman project land package and the additional land adds approximately another 7 km of strike on the south side of the Wabigoon regional fault structure.

Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominate strategic land position in the Dryden district of northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold’s property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50 km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure and enjoys first nations support and proximity to an experienced mining work force.

