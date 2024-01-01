Durango Resources assays up to 3.9 g/t gold, 3,430 g/t (110 oz/t) silver, 8.86% zinc and 1% copper at Babine South, British Columbia

Share this article

Durango Resources Inc. [TSX.V: DGO; OTCQB: ATOXF; FSE: 86A1] reported new results from exploration work on the 100%-owned Babine South silver-zinc-copper exploration project located in the Babine Porphyry Belt north of Smithers, British Columbia.

The property covers two mineral claims, is approximately 470 hectares in size and hosts past producing silver adits from the 1920’s to 1930’s. The work history reports 94 kilograms of silver being produced from a trench, while two adits were completed to intersect the mineralization and a vein with silver-rich galena was reported at 122 metres. One rock sample collected in 1991 reported 0.5% antimony along with 0.79% copper, 26.3% lead, 28.9% zinc, and 10.1 oz/t silver.

A field mapping and sampling program was completed in the fall of 2024 and seven samples were collected from outcrop and float/scree in this program. The sampling included returns as high as 3.39 g/t gold, 1% copper, 3430 g/t or 110.3 oz/t silver, 8.04% lead, and 8.86% zinc.

All samples returned anomalous results from Babine South as detailed below: 24END001 – Quartz carbonate w chalcopyrite & galena (outcrop) – 143 g/t or 4.6 oz/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.89% Pb, 1.26% Zn; 24END002 – Quartz w chalcopyrite (float) – 3.39 g/t Au, 3090 gpt or 99.4 oz/t Ag, 0.86% Cu, 8.04% Pb, 8.86% Zn; 24END003 – Rusty quartz w chalcopyrite & galena (float) – 300 g/t or 9.6 oz/t Ag, 0.38% Cu, 2.26% Pb, 2.41% Cu; 24END004 – Diorite w rusty quartz carbonate (tailings float) – 3370 g/t or 108.4 oz/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 3.44% Pb, 1.73% Zn; 24END005 – Diorite w small quartz stringers (outcrop) – 3430 g/t or 110.3 oz/t Ag, 1% Cu, 7.95% Pb, 8.34% Zn; 24END006 – Rusty vuggy quartz with chalcopyrite (float) – 89 gpt or 2.9 oz/t Ag, 0.44% Cu, 3.20 Pb, 1.73% Zn and 24END007 – Rusty quartz with chalcopyrite (outcrop) – 3180 g/t or 102.3 oz/t Ag, 0.74% Cu, 6.98% Pb, 3.03% Zn.

The company believes that the exceptional silver grades at Babine South indicate the potential for an epithermal polymetallic deposit. These deposits form when hot, acidic fluids from volcanic activity mix with groundwater at shallow depths, leading to the concentration of valuable minerals. Epithermal deposits are known for their high silver grades and are often associated with gold, lead, zinc, and copper, enhancing their economic potential.

The Company now has several options at its disposal to advance the project. These include complete detailed surface geological mapping, trenching, and/or sampling; locate historic adits and complete additional and detailed sampling and/or trenching and Backpack drill identified areas of interest.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango Resources, commented, “We are pleased with these positive results, which appear to complement the historical work completed on the Babine South property. The findings suggest that Babine South may also host a PGE-style mineralized system, aligning well with our focus on critical metals. With the increasing global demand for gold, silver, zinc, and copper, we believe this project holds promising potential for our shareholders.”

Durango Resources holds a 100% interest in multiple strategically located properties, including the NMX East Gallium & Critical Metals Project near the Whabouchi lithium deposit in Québec, as well as claims in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District and Troilus Gold Camp.

