Durango Resources identifies two more target areas at Babine West copper-gold project, British Columbia

Durango Resources Inc. [TSXV: DGO; FSE: 86A1; OTCQB: ATOXF] reported promising new results from exploration work on the 100%-owned Babine West copper-gold exploration project located in the Babine Porphyry Belt north of Smithers, British Columbia.

The Babine West property covers three mineral claims and is directly adjacent to American Eagle’s NAK property and also borders the Amarc Resources Duke property. American Eagle has encountered significant drill intervals of high-grade copper and gold mineralization at NAK. Of particular note is hole 23-17, located on the western portion of NAK, not far from the eastern edge of Durango’s Babine West Property, that intercepted 302 metres at 1.09% CuEq.

Given the general prospectivity of the area, the company has been leveraging novel artificial intelligence-powered exploration technology developed by ExploreTech to help re-process historical geological and geophysical data and identify the highest prospective areas for mineralization on the property.

In completing this study, ExploreTech has identified a four locations of possible alteration hypothesized to be linked to a porphyry system. ExploreTech believes that the magnetic anomalies observed at Babine West could be caused by northwest trending structures that host early stage porphyry alteration. Given the mineralization that has been found throughout the Babine camp, ExploreTech and the company’s technical team believe this alteration could indicate the presence of a larger porphyry system at depth.

Deepening the potential for discovery at Babine West, the company has also received results from a field mapping and sampling program that was completed in fall 2024. A total of 43 samples were collected from outcrop and subcrop (under a thin layer of soil) (11 samples), and float/scree (32 samples) in this program. Highlights of this sampling include returns as high as 5.72 g/t gold, 1.68% copper, 691 g/t silver, 33.2% lead, 15.7% zinc, and 1,100 g/t cadmium.

The sampling focused around an area demonstrating a curious topographical feature named Scorched Hill, which coincidentally is also within close proximity to several of the target areas identified through the Company’s AI study. The property is covered by glacial till and vegetation with the central part of the area having the most outcrop and subcrop locations.

The company believes these promising returns from both studies reinforce the potential for Babine West to host a mineralized porphyry system within the Company’s claims. The historical geophysics data (magnetics) has been used to identify the most likely areas of early stage alteration throughout the property. Meanwhile, several of the float samples taken were porphyritic from a porphyry stock on the property, which is significant given these are associated with copper mineralization throughout the Babine Porphyry trend including the NAK and Duke discoveries, and the historic Bell and Granisle mines. The Company now has several options at its disposal to advance the project. These include: drill clearly defined target areas; complete detailed surface geological mapping, trenching, and/or sampling and refine or rule out certain target areas with an IP survey.

Management will consider its options internally, as well as in discussions with stakeholders to determine how best to proceed with the project.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango Resources, commented, “These promising results from both studies reinforce our belief in the potential for Babine West to host a mineralized copper-gold porphyry system. Given the growing global demand for copper, we believe the time is now for the Company to advance this project and unlock its full potential for our shareholders.”

Durango’s holdings currently include a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia, claims near the Troilus Gold Camp, claims in the Nemaska Camp known for lithium and high-grade polymetallic nickel copper PGM, as well as claims in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp of Québec.

