Dynasty Gold mobilizes for 4,000-metre drill program at Thundercloud Project, Ontario

Share this article

Dynasty Gold Corp. [TSXV-DYG; FSE-D5G1; OTC Pink-DGDCF] announced that field work for the Thundercloud Project, northwest Ontario, is now underway. A team of geologists have been mobilized to the property to prepare for drilling, trenching and geophysical work which will commence in the coming weeks.

This year’s drill program will focus on drilling down-dip extensions to the high-grade gold mineralization (“shoots”) that was first discovered in 2022 in the Pelham Zone. The historic workings that were found by a LiDAR survey in 2023 in the West Pelham will be mapped, trenched and followed by drilling to find similar mineralization as in the mineral rich Pelham Zone. Seven hundred meters to the southeast of the Pelham Zone, priority targets in the West Contact Zone will be test drilled to confirm the previously obtained high-grade trench assays of up to 8.04 g/t over 39 meters, as a part of the summer program.

The company will involve First Nation community members as the part of the work force, together to build and contribute to a strong local community.

Dynasty Gold is currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines.

Share this article