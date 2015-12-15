E-Tech Resources discovers kilometre-scale REE soil anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Share this article

E-Tech Resources Inc. [TSXV: REE; FSE: K2I] reported the identification of a new kilometre-scale Rare Earth Element (REE) soil anomaly located approximately 3.5 km east of Zone 1 at its Eureka REE Project, located in the Erongo Mining District, central Namibia.

Highlights: Largest REE soil anomaly discovered at Eureka to date; kilometer-scale footprint, significantly larger than Zone 1 discovery; high lanthanum (La) and cerium (Ce) values – proxies for neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr), critical for low carbon technologies; anomaly supported by visible carbonatite and monazite at surface; expanded pipeline of high-priority exploration targets and ongoing detailed mapping with geophysics scheduled to refine drill targets.

“The identification of this extensive REE anomaly highlights the outstanding exploration potential at Eureka,” commented Christopher Drysdale, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources. “Systematic soil sampling has defined a kilometer-scale zone enriched in La and Ce, further supported by carbonatite float and visible monazite at surface from initial field observations. Importantly, this anomaly, which represents the largest soil anomaly defined on the project to date, adds to our growing pipeline of high-priority targets. We have scheduled ground geophysics to refine this extensive target, with drilling expected to follow. These results mark another important step in advancing Eureka, and we look forward to providing further updates as our exploration programs progress.”

The Eureka soil sampling program has delineated a kilometre-scale REE in soil anomaly, with La values up to 1,702 ppm and Ce values up to 2,772 ppm. The anomaly exhibits an elongate, northeast-trending surface expression measuring approximately 1,000 metres by 350 metres. Field observations within the anomalous zone confirm the presence of carbonatite subcrop and float, together with visible monazite.

For context, the initial carbonatite discovery at Zone 1 was associated with a soil anomaly measuring 116 metres by 60 metres. The ongoing soil sampling program is designed to systematically cover the entire Eureka Dome to define additional zones of potential REE mineralization.

Soil samples were collected on a 40 by 40-metre grid and analyzed using a portable XRF (pXRF). Previous work at Eureka has demonstrated that La and Ce values – and their combined response – are effective pathfinders for identifying monazite mineralization beneath soil cover. Monazite is the primary host mineral for Nd and Pr used in EV motors and wind turbines. Follow-up exploration over the new soil anomaly is in progress, including detailed mapping and grab sampling, with high-resolution ground magnetic surveying scheduled to refine targets for future drill testing.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia’s main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License (EPL) number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90. E-Tech has also entered a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% interest in the permit EPL 8748 which lies adjacent to and surrounds the company’s EPL 6762.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa’s most politically stable jurisdictions, with a well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Share this article