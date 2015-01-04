E3 Lithium pilot plant tests return 94% initial lithium recovery, Alberta

Share this article

E3 Lithium Ltd. [ETL-TSXV; EEMMF-OTCQX; OW3-FSE] provided a preliminary update on the direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology results at its field pilot plant, Alberta.

Via its DLE field pilot plant, E3 Lithium is conducting a series of three predefined tests to review various operating conditions to understand anticipated performance in a commercial environment. Once all three tests are complete, E3 Lithium will select the operating conditions that produced the best results to run for a longer period.

The success of the longer operating period will confirm the results of the initial testing and will enable the commercial design of this system for both the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and subsequent engineering designs. In addition, the lithium concentrate produced by the longer operating period will be used for the development of the lithium production system for the PFS and subsequent engineering designs.

The internal analysis and results of the first of the three tests included initial lithium recovery: >94%; purity of concentrate: >80% and average lithium grade in concentrate: 884 mg/L.

“These results demonstrate an initial positive indication that the pilot is operating as expected,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. “The E3 Lithium team is working hard to progress the pilot and is continuing to operate the pilot safely. We appreciate the outpouring of community support since operations began and are very excited to be able to outline these preliminary results.”

Throughout pilot operations, E3 Lithium will be testing its technology along with two third party technologies. A full suite of results from the predefined testing currently underway will be available at the start of the longer operating period. At that point, E3 will provide the results against the KPIs outlined in June. The results presented today should not be considered a full representation of performance of the pilot.

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources in Alberta. As outlined in E3’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of US$1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and US$820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax. E3 Lithium’s goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products.

