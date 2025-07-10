E3 Lithium updates Clearwater Project demonstration facility, Alberta

Share this article

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV: ETL; FSE: OW3; OTCQX: EEMMF], a leader in Canadian lithium, is progressing towards final inspection and commissioning of Phase 1 of the Demonstration Facility at the Clearwater Project, Alberta.

The goal of Phase 1 is to fully operationalize the DLE system and associated polishing and purification units to produce a high-quality lithium chloride, which will support the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

All major equipment for Phase 1 has arrived on site. The DLE system and associated polishing and purification units, previously announced on July 10, 2025, are now fully assembled. Crews continue to assemble and incorporate supporting infrastructure, with the final mechanical and electrical checks underway.

The company expects to complete the assembly of the remaining equipment within the next week, with final mechanical and electrical checks completed shortly thereafter. The system will then undergo final inspection and an extensive operational review to assess equipment performance and identify any damage that may have occurred during transportation to the site.

Assuming no major issues are identified through the operational review, the company is targeting to begin commissioning by the end of August. Commissioning will commence with the introduction of brine, which has been previously stored on site for this purpose, and will focus on ensuring operational efficiency of the DLE system.

“The E3 team has been working very hard to advance the construction of Phase 1 of our Demonstration Facility,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO. “I am very excited to see E3 Lithium be in the position to complete the assembly of the equipment and commencing the commissioning within the coming weeks.”

Share this article