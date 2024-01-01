Eastfield Resources updates Indata and Iron Lake Projects, British Columbia

Share this article

Eastfield Resources Ltd. [TSXV: ETF] is pleased to provide an update on recent and upcoming activities at its Indata and Iron Lake properties, both located in British Columbia.

Indata Project (4,551 hectares): The Indata property is located 120 km north of Fort St. James, BC, and is optioned to Star Copper Corp. [CSE: STCU] (formerly Alpha Copper Corp.), which may earn a 60% interest by completing $2.7 million in exploration expenditures and making payments totaling $440,000 (cash and/or shares) by December 31, 2026.

Star Copper recently announced several financings intended to fund its 2025 exploration programs, including work at Indata. This year’s program will focus on drilling for copper in the Lake Zone and molybdenum in Area 74.

To date, 84 drill holes totaling 9,517 metres have been completed at Indata, including 11 holes in 2022. Notable results include Hole IN22-82 that returned 174.0 metres grading 0.23% copper from 2.9 metres depth, including 29.0 metres grading 0.47% copper. This hole defines the northern boundary of the Lake Zone, which aligns with a 2.4 km-long copper-in-soil anomaly.

Hole IN22-74 (Area 74) returned 30.8 metres grading 0.101% molybdenum (0.16% MoS₂ equivalent) from 113.7 metres to the bottom of the hole, including 7.5 metres grading 0.320% molybdenum (0.51% MoS₂ equivalent). Area 74 lies 5 km south of the Lake Zone and was discovered in 2022.

Historical results include DDH88-11, which returned 4.0 metres grading 47.26 g/t gold. Chip sampling in the same area has returned values up to 3.80% antimony and 10.40 g/t gold. A valid drill permit is in place.

Iron Lake Project (8,035 hectares): The Iron Lake property is located 50 km northeast of 100 Mile House, BC, within the Triassic–Jurassic Quesnel Terrane. It hosts volcanic, volcaniclastic, and intrusive rocks in contact with a large ultramafic complex several square kilometers in extent.

Eastfield’s option partner, Tech-X Resources Inc. (a private company), has earned a 51% interest in Iron Lake by spending $4 million since 2021. Eastfield retains the remaining 49%.

In 2024, Tech-X completed a green rock vectoring study to target deeper porphyry copper mineralization. Field sampling was conducted under the supervision of Professor Jamie Wilkinson of Imperial College London. Results are pending and will assist in refining drill targets.

While previous work at Iron Lake has focused on mineralization related to the ultrabasic complex, the property was originally acquired for its porphyry potential. An induced polarization/re sistivity survey completed in 2023 outlined multiple untested anomalies. The results of the green rock study will help prioritize targets within these zones.

Eastfield Resources is a project generator focused on exploration in British Columbia.

