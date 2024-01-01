Electrum Discovery defines IP anomalies at Timok East, Serbia

Share this article

Electrum Discovery Corp. [TSXV: ELY; OTC: ELDCF; FRA: R8N] successfully completed and released the results of its high-resolution induced polarization (HIRIP) survey conducted by Terratec Geophysical Services and the results of 3-D geochemical porphyry targeting analysis performed by Fathom Geophysics. These results highlight multiple high-priority targets at Timok East copper-gold project in Serbia, which the company plans to test with diamond drilling in Q1 2025.

Highlights: Chargeability anomaly outlined directly beneath surface copper anomalism at Bambino Central in all profiles; large resistivity-high anomaly identified as potential deep intrusive or zone of silicification beneath Bambino Central; 3-D geochemical porphyry targeting suggests potential deep porphyry target at Bambino; systematic exploration and data-driven approach point multiple high-priority drill targets for 2025.

Preparations for a 2,000-metre diamond drill program are well under way.

Dr. Elena Clarici, CEO and president of Electrum, commented: “The IP survey results enhance our understanding of the subsurface mineralization potential at Bambino Central, providing critical information on the orientation of the target ahead of our maiden drill program at Timok East. The integration of IP and 3-D geochemical targeting not only validate our exploration model but also outline multiple drill targets, both near surface and at depth at Bambino.

“With the recently completed financing, we are fully funded for our maiden 2,000-metre drill program, set to commence in early 2025.”

A high-resolution induced polarization survey survey conducted by Terratec Geophysical Services of Germany completed three 950-metre survey lines using a 10-metre electrode spacing. This high-resolution methodology produced approximately 1,100 data points per section, providing detailed 2-D models of the subsurface chargeability and resistivity beneath Bambino Central.

Significant zones of elevated chargeability, measuring up to 100 metres in width and extending to depths of up to 180 metres, were detected directly beneath surface copper anomalism across all three HIRIP profiles at Bambino Central.

These anomalies generally exhibit a steep easterly dip and display an increase in size and intensity compared with their surface expression. The results reinforce the geological model of a near-surface mineralized system beneath Bambino Central, represent robust drill targets and provide critical insights for efficient drill targeting.

Additional zones of high chargeability were also identified in the flanking Paleozoic sedimentary and metasedimentary units to the east and west of Bambino Central, these geophysical anomalies are not associated with surface geochemical anomalism and are likely due to graphite or pyrite of the local lithologies.

Resistivity highs, located beneath and adjacent to the chargeability anomaly at Bambino Central, were detected in all three profiles. These features are interpreted as potential quartz-rich intrusive bodies or zones of silicification. Such zones may represent the upper sections of a deeper porphyry target or conduits for mineralized fluids along its margins.

Porphyry footprint modelling was run three times to compare the surface sample data from rock samples with two porphyry system models and data from soil samples with one porphyry system model.

This modelling indicates what Fathom describe as a high-quality target directly below the mineralized outcrops at Bambino Central. This target includes a strong deep porphyry target with a weaker high-sulphidation gold target closer to surface. The 3-D location of the high-sulphidation gold target overlaps the resistivity high anomalies identified in Electrum’s recently completed HIRIP survey.

Electrum is finalizing drill plans based on an integration of the HIRIP, surface geochemical results, porphyry footprint modelling and recent geological mapping. A 2,000-metre diamond drill program is scheduled to commence in January, 2025, to test the shallow, steeply east-dipping features beneath the mineralized outcrops at Bambino Central.

Also in January, winter conditions permitting, three additional lines of HIRIP are planned to be measured to add additional along-strike information to the north and south of existing HIRIP lines at Bambino Central.

Historic rock and soil sample results shown were announced October 2, 2016.

Electrum Discovery is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on the prolific Western Tethyan belt with two main projects spanning 645 km2 of prospective exploration ground in the Republic of Serbia.

Timok East extends over 123 km2 across the Timok copper-gold region and includes the recently discovered Bambino copper-gold anomaly, located less than five kilometres from the Bor copper-gold mining complex.

Novo Tlamino, located in the southeast of the Republic of Serbia, covers 522 km2 and includes an inferred mineral resource estimate of 670,000 ounces gold equivalent (7.1 million tonnes at 2.9 g/t gold equivalent average grade (PEA; Jan. 7, 2021)).

