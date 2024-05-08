Electrum Discovery extends Bambino anomaly to 1.8 km long, Timor East, Serbia

Share this article

Electrum Discovery Corp. [TSXV-ELY; OTC-ELDCF; FSE-R8N] has made significant extensions of a previously outlined copper-gold soil anomaly at Timok East, named Bambino and located 5 km east of Zijin Mining’s world-class Bor copper-gold mining complex in the Western Tethyan belt in the Republic of Serbia.

Large scale copper deposits, especially with a gold credit have come into focus as the price of copper, essential for electrification and gold have both increased in price recently. Large scale deposits are increasingly more difficult to find and districts with large mines are typically the best area to look for them.

In the recent times, the Timok region in Serbia has seen and continues to see significant new exploration, discoveries and investment. Zijin Mining of China bought control of the historic Bor mining complex as well as most recently discovered Cukari Peki copper-gold deposit where it has successfully initiated production. Dundee Precious Metals continues to advance its Coka Rakita project, located on the edge and to the west of the traditional exploration district. Electrum holds a large land position just to the east of the traditional exploration area, so called Timok Magmatic Complex (TMC) in the same district.

Highlights: The copper-gold Bambino anomaly has been extended to 1.8 km in length, from 550 metres in initial sampling and remains open to the north and south. A separate parallel adjacent gold anomaly has been defined over a 1 km strike length.

Initial results from Bambino released on May 8, 2024, defined a substantial copper-gold anomaly in soils, with copper levels ranging from 500 to 8,238 ppm and rock chip samples returning grades of 2.85% and 0.32% copper. The Bambino anomaly is situated within Lower Paleozoic-age schists and marbles, and a potential intrusive rock characterized by stockwork-style veining in outcrops. Recent assays confirm high continuity of copper grades within the anomaly, which continues to exhibit outward zoning from a central core.

Furthermore, new results identify two distinct parallel trends of gold anomalies: the eastern trend extends over 600 metres strike, correlating with the highest-grade copper anomalism, while the western anomaly extends over 1 km strike with less correlation with copper anomalism, potentially sourced for an overprinting structurally controlled style of gold mineralization.

Dr. Elena Clarici, CEO, said, “The extension of copper-gold anomaly over 1.8 kilometres adds significant scale to the Bambino target. The recent exploration success of Dundee Precious Metals at Coka Rakita on the western boundary of the Timok Magmatic Complex highlights the potential for discoveries in the underexplored boundary areas of the traditional Timok district.”

Electrum is currently engaged in detailed geological interpretation of the Bambino anomaly to better understand potential deposit types and controls on mineralization.

Electrum Discovery is focused on copper and gold on the prolific Western Tethyan Belt with activities in Serbia. The company is currently pursuing two projects: the Timok East copper-gold project adjacent to the world-class Bor mining complex and the New Tlamino gold project, located in Southern Serbia.

