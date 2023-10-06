Element79 Gold reports progress on Lucero project, Peru

Share this article

Element79 Gold Corp. [CSE-ELEM; OTC-ELMGF; FSE-7YS] provided a progress update on the ongoing underground work on the Apacheta and Pillune areas of its flagship Lucero property, Peru.

Underground mapping and sampling: Recent work has focused on mapping and surface and underground sampling at the Apacheta area. The following progress has been made in Underground Mapping: 4 adits, 2,505 linear metres (358m/day) as well as Sampling: 200 samples collected (28 samples per day), including 26 QA/QC samples.

Further field work is underway at the Lucero site and is expected to complete on or around December 30 with the total 2023 work program re-generating unavailable historical mapping and data sets, including a significant volume of channel samples along the adits and veins where past production, and current artisanal production is coming from. This data will help the company develop geological models and both underground and surface-level drilling targets, which the company intends to form a drilling campaign around in mid-2024.

The local Chachas community continues to provide invaluable support to our geological team, ensuring seamless mapping and sampling activities. Following on the company’s commitments as outlined in its news release of October 6, 2023, it has coordinated the manufacturing of the second batch of HDPE pipes as part of our proactive approach to support the community’s infrastructure needs; the delivery of the second part of the piping donation for the Ticlla irrigation program will be complete by December 22, 2023.

In addition to completing upon its previous social commitments, the field team engages in daily dialogues with local artisanal miners from the upper parts of the mines to strengthen social relations and heighten awareness, facilitating continued entry into the other galleries of the Apacheta region of the project.

James Tworek, President and CEO, added, “This really is two interdependent projects running simultaneously: A geological and mine re-start project along with a Social project. The engagement with the local community reflects our broader commitment to responsible and sustainable mining practices. Collaborating with the local artisanal miners, coordinating efforts, and fostering open dialogues with community stakeholders are integral parts of our approach.”

Element79 Gold is focusing on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in the near term.

Share this article