Element79 Gold samples up to 2.6 g/t gold at Dale property, Ontario

Element79 Gold Corp. [ELEM-CSE; 7YS-FSE] released an update on the results of its 2021 phase 1 exploration program on the 100%-optioned Dale property, located within the Swayze greenstone belt of the Abitibi subprovince 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

The work program, consisting of bedrock trenching and soil sampling, was designed to follow up on several prospecting samples taken by the vendor of the Dale Property which indicated the presence of elevated gold, and was completed over several weeks in the fall of 2021.

Highlights of the work program included largely reproducing earlier prospecting results by the vendors of the property which returned up to 3.8 g/t gold; samples yielded up to 2.6 g/t gold. East-west trending mineralized deformation zones with elevated gold values appear to be common across the property and potential to form an economic mineral resource. Results of the work program warrant an extensive mapping, prospecting and soil sampling program over the Dale property to identify additional mineralized shear zones.

“The first phase of exploration on the Dale Property yielded highly-valuable data on its underlying geological trends and mineralization, supporting the team’s initial expectations based on early prospecting samples,” remarked James Tworek, President and CEO. “Results affirming prospective mineralization in such an established gold mining territory merit a more expansive Phase II exploration program to further solidify the Company’s ongoing development strategy at the Dale property.”

Utilizing the high-resolution data obtained from the drone-based magnetic survey completed by Element79 Gold in 2021, the work program consisted of trenching, channel sampling, prospecting, mapping, and soil sampling, following up on historic prospecting by the vendors of the property which has yielded up to 3.8 g/t gold, including several highly anomalous samples grading greater than 0.1 g/t gold, with assay results pending.

A total of five trenches were excavated, with a total of 83 rock samples and 49 soil samples which yielded results comparable to earlier reconnaissance prospecting, returning up to 2.6 g/t gold from Trench 3, the location of the highest gold assay provided by the vendor, and expanding the original outcrop, leading to a better understanding of the controls on mineralization. Five other grab samples returned >0.2 g/t gold with soil samples additionally returning anomalous values up to 54 ppb gold in 8 of 49 samples, suggesting soil sampling is an effective exploration tool on the Dale property.

Results of the work program warrant an extensive mapping, prospecting, and soil sampling program over the Dale Property to further expose the east-west mineralization/deformation zones that cut the Dale stock grandiorite to see if they can be exposed over a large area. Element79 Gold intends to pursue an Induced Polarization survey to identify areas of increased pyrite alteration within these shears, which appear to correlate with increased gold mineralization.

On January 12, 2022, Element79 Gold announced it had staked an additional 245.5 hectares directly adjacent to the Western and Northwestern borders of its existing claims, bringing the total land package to 1980.5 hectares.





