Elevation Gold Mining drills 0.5 g/t gold over 100.58 metres at Moss mine, Arizona

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. [ELVT-TSXV; EVGDF-OTCQX] provided initial results from its recent reverse circulation (RC) resource definition and expansion drilling program at Moss mine, Arizona, and provide an update on its recent greenfields exploration core drilling program.

Highlights: Twenty-two reverse circulation holes totalling 4,906 metres have been completed into three different near-mine targets (Mordor, Reynolds pit and ROM pad ramp). Assay results for 14 RC holes have been received, all of which intersected significant zones of gold mineralization.

Significant zones of gold mineralization have been intersected in the Reynolds pit area, where previously only historic drilling existed.

Five diamond core holes totalling 3,141 metres have been drilled on greenfields targets in the Florence Hill, Grapevine and McCullough patents areas.

Tim Swendseid, CEO, stated: “The results we have seen to date from our recent near-mine drilling campaign are exceptional. The bulk of this drilling was conducted in the Reynolds pit area, which returned thicker-than-expected zones of mineralization with higher-than-expected gold grades that are similar to or higher than our last published resource grades of 0.38 oz/ton. Permitting is already in place for this area which is located approximately half a kilometre to the west of our active West pit.”

Near-mine RC drilling results: The three targets of interest for this near-mine program include the area immediately west of the West pit (Mordor area), the area between the Centre pit and the crusher (ROM Pad ramp), and the Mid-West Extension (Reynolds pit).

Mordor area: Three holes were drilled from a single drilling platform in a north-south fan immediately west of the West pit. All three holes intersected gold mineralization, both near-surface and at depth. This drilling is intended to extend the West pit westward as mining progresses down the hillside. Highlights include: 7.62 metres grading 0.69 g/t gold and 0.46 g/t silver; 3.05 metres grading 0.38 g/t gold and 1.50 g/t silver; and 19.81 metres grading 0.38 g/t gold and 0.89 g/t silver (AR22-642R); 7.62 metres grading 0.56 g/t gold and 0.76 g/t silver; 6.10 metres grading 0.88 g/t Au and 3.38 g/t Ag; and 54.86 metres grading 0.38 g/t gold and 0.75 g/t silver, including 7.62 metres grading 0.62 g/t gold and 1.52 g/t silver, and including 4.57 metres grading 1.15 g/t gold and 1.07 g/t silver (AR22-643R).

Reynolds pit: In the early 1990s Reynolds Metals drilled several holes in this area. The holes were drilled vertically and only reached depths of approximately 122 metres. Most of these holes intersected low-grade gold mineralization associated with hangingwall stockworks veining. Elevation’s mine plan of operation that was approved in March 2020, includes a permitted mine pit and stockpile in this area. This discovery could extend Elevation’s active mining area more than 500 metres to the west.

New drilling results indicate this structure could host vein and stockworks zones up to 80 metres thick (true width) with gold grades as high as 0.92 g/t over 10.67 metres (AR22-656R). Assay results for 11 of the 17 holes have been received. Highlights include 92.96 metres grading 0.46 g/t gold and 1.76 g/t silver, including 16.76 metres grading 1.32 g/t gold and 3.68 g/t silver (AR22-648R); 100.58 metres grading 0.50 g/t gold and 1.93 g/t silver, including 4.57 metres grading 2.23 g/t gold and 5.73 g/t silver, and including 6.10 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold and 2.85 g/t silver (AR22-654R); 108.20 metres grading 0.36 g/t gold and 2.94 g/t silver, including 10.67 metres grading 0.92 g/t gold, 4.01 g/t silver and including 6.10 metres grading 0.82 g/t gold and 9.73 g/t silver, including 3.05 metres grading 0.92 g/t gold and 10.10 g/t silver.

ROM pad ramp: Two RC holes have been completed in the area between the crusher and the Centre pit. These holes are designed to test the shallow area between the areas and were drilled to depth to the deeper extents of the Ruth and Moss veins in this area.

Update on greenfields core drilling program: Five diamond core holes have been completed for approximately 3,141 metres. These holes tested a broad hydrothermal alteration zone at the Florence Hill and Grapevine exploration areas and several epithermal quartz-calcite vein systems including the Hardy vein and the potential extension of the West Oatman vein/Gold Road vein structure.

The company’s principal operation is the 100%-owned Moss mine in Mohave County, Arizona. Elevation also holds the title to the Hercules exploration property in Lyon County, Nevada.





