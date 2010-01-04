Eloro Resources’ Deep Hole DSBS-02 Encounters Numerous Mineralized Intercepts Including 146.65 g Ag eq/t (10.74 g Ag/t, 1.01 g Au/t, 0.31% Zn, 0.11% Pb and 0.06% Sn) over 88.66m and 131.86 g Ag eq/t (21.38 g Ag/t, 0.06 g Au/t, 0.25% Zn, 0.24% Pb and 0.14% Sn)

Share this article

Hole DSBS-02 was drilled across the interpreted Santa Barbara feeder zone to a length of 1,023.4m, corresponding to a vertical depth of 745m. Notably, 67% of the overall length of this hole yielded reportable intersections which collectively average 100.42 g Ag eq/t .

of the overall length of this hole yielded reportable intersections which collectively average . Grade shell modelling in Leapfrog of the Santa Barbara Deposit indicates that, as of this date, drilling has defined a higher-grade zone >90 g Ag eq/t that is approximately 750m along strike, 650m wide and extends to a depth of at least 750m. This deposit remains open in all directions.

Hole DPC-09, the first of a series of holes to test the major inverse magnetic susceptibility anomaly in the Porco area, intersected 41 reportable mineralized intersections representing 29% of this 1,124.4m long hole that collectively average 94.73 g Ag eq/t. Significantly, the last reportable intersection near the bottom of this hole is higher in Ag and Sn with very low values of Zn and Pb. This is typical of what is seen in the Santa Barbara area in the transition from the Ag-Zn-Pb-Sn polymetallic mineralization to the more tin dominant mineralization at depth.

representing of this long hole that collectively average Significantly, the last reportable intersection near the bottom of this hole is higher in Ag and Sn with very low values of Zn and Pb. This is typical of what is seen in the Santa Barbara area in the transition from the Ag-Zn-Pb-Sn polymetallic mineralization to the more tin dominant mineralization at depth. The coincidence of the magnetic inverse model with the chargeability/conductivity model from Bore Hole Induced Polarization (BHIP) surveys provides a powerful tool to outline very prospective drill targets. BHIP surveys to a depth of almost 1,000m show that the conductivity increases with depth at Santa Barbara, indicating that the potential feeder zone could be even more substantive.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional two (2) diamond drill holes from its on-going drilling program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. Hole DSBS-02 is a surface hole drilled due north at -300 from the south side of Santa Barbara across the higher-grade likely feeder zone. Hole DPC-09 is the first in a series of drill holes to test the extensive magnetic susceptibility anomaly in the Porco area in the southern part of the property. Four drills including three surface drills and one underground drill are focussed on completing drilling in the Santa Barbara Resource Definition Drilling Area. The underground drill is on its last hole and will be moved to surface to complete drill holes requested by Micon International Limited (“Micon”) to better define the preliminary open pit to be utilized for the maiden mineral resource estimate targeted for completion at the end of Q3.

Overall, the Company has completed 59,499m in 95 drill holes to-date, including four holes in progress, as shown in Figure 1. Tables 1 and 2 list significant assay results for the two drill holes reported. Prices used for calculating Ag equivalent grades are as outlined in Eloro’s February 1, 2022, press release. Table 3 summarizes drill holes with assays pending. Highlights are as follows:

Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Definition Target Area – Surface Drilling

Hole DSBS-02 was collared in the south part of the Santa Barbara target at an azimuth of 00 and dip of -300 to test across the likely higher grade feeder zone for the Santa Barbara Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization. This hole was drilled to a length of 1,023.4m, corresponding to a vertical depth of 745m, with 67% of the hole containing reportable intersections which collectively average 100.42 g Ag eq/t. Significant results are as follows:

146.65 g Ag eq/t (10.74 g Ag/t, 1.01 g Au/t, 0.31% Zn, 0.11% Pb and 0.06% Sn) over 88.66m from 319.36m to 408.02m, including a higher-grade section of: 737.33 g Ag eq/t (51.11 g Ag/t, 6.82 g Au/t, 0.24% Zn, 0.31% Pb, and 0.19% Sn) over 12.06m from 355.39m to 367.45m. Notably, this is the strongest gold-bearing intercept encountered to date at Iska Iska.

from 319.36m to 408.02m, including a higher-grade section of: 131.86 g Ag eq/t (21.38 g Ag/t, 0.06 g Au/t, 0.25% Zn, 0.24% Pb and 0.14% Sn) over 104.38m from 531.22m to 635.60m, including higher-grade sections of: 224.16g Ag eq/t (50.19 g Ag/t, 0.02 g Au/t, 0.41% Zn, 0.38% Pb and 0.24%Sn) over 26.79m from 543.09 to 569.88, 300.90g Ag eq/t (35.33 g Ag/t, 0.20 g Au/t, 0.26 % Zn. 0.78% Pb and 0.36% Sn) over 10.38m from 590.84m to 601.22m.

from 531.22m to 635.60m, including higher-grade sections of: 78.94 g Ag eq/t (12.77 g Ag/t, 0.06 g Au/t, 0.66% Zn, 0.12% Pb and 0.04% Sn) over 235.43m from 670.27m to 905.70m which included higher grade sections of: 494.81 g Ag eq/t (170.06 g Ag/t, 0.49 g Au/t, 0.37% Zn, 0.35 %Pb, 0.40 % Sn) over 4.46m from 722.70m to 727.16m, 181.64 g Ag eq/t (76.79 g Ag/t, 0.19g Au/t, 0.76% Zn, 0.23 %Pb and 0.07% Sn) over 4.35m from 770.73m to 775.08m, 120.54 g Ag eq/t (15.50g Ag/t, 0.01 g Au/t, 1.57% Zn, 0.34% Pb and 0.03%Sn) over 10.96 m from 800.44m to 811.40m, and 129.54 g Ag eq/t (6.44 g Ag/t, 0.08 g Au/t, 2.03% Zn, 0.34% Pb and 0.02% Sn) over 8.94 m from 853.28m to 862.22m.

from 670.27m to 905.70m which included higher grade sections of:

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo. Eloro’s Executive Vice President, Exploration commented: “Grade shell modelling in Leapfrog of the Santa Barbara Deposit by the Iska Iska geological team indicates that drilling has defined a higher-grade zone >90 g Ag eq/t that extends approximately 750m along strike, is 650m wide and extends to a depth of at least 750m. The deposit is open in all directions. Figure 2 shows the Santa Barbara deposit model relative to the extensive 3D inverse magnetic susceptibility model, demonstrating the remarkable scale of this enormous mineralized system.”

Dr. Pearson continued: “Figure 3 is a 3D model combining the inverse magnetic susceptibility model and the bore hole induced polarization (“BHIP”) chargeability and conductivity data that clearly shows how this new hole DSBS-02 intersected significant mineralization in an area of an extensive chargeability anomaly coincident with a magnetic high. In the lower part of this hole conductivity increases substantially and indicates that this hole stopped just short of a likely area of massive sulphide mineralization. The coincidence of the magnetic inverse model with the chargeability/conductivity model provides a powerful tool to outline very prospective drill targets. BHIP surveys to a depth of almost 1,000m show that the conductivity increases with depth at Santa Barbara, indicating that the potential feeder zone could be even more substantive.”

Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo., Chief Geophysicist for Eloro said: “Geophysical targeting is very useful at Iska Iska because the mineralization often occurs in association with pyrrhotite, a mineral that affects both the electrical and magnetic properties of the host rock. BHIP helps to correlate mineralization between the holes because it samples a much larger volume around the borehole than each assay does. BHIP provides two electrical measures of the quantity of mineralization; chargeability that measures the amount of disseminated mineralization and conductivity that shows when the strength of mineralization reaches the point of “connectivity”, resulting in a conductive deposit. This explains the strong spatial correlation between the grade of mineralization and the chargeable volume around DSBS-02. We do not yet have BHIP surveys under DPC-09 but this hole was targeted to test a peak in the magnetic susceptibility that was modelled using surface magnetic data. The excellent spatial coincidence between the mineralized intersection and the peak in magnetic susceptibility gives us confidence that we will also likely intersect mineralization when we drill the larger magnetic susceptibility zone that is modelled deeper and farther to the south.”

Porco Area – Magnetic Inverse Anomaly – Surface Drilling

Hole DPC-09 is the first of a series of holes to test the major inverse magnetic susceptibility anomaly in the Porco area, as outlined in Eloro’s March 1, 2022 press release. This hole intersected 41 reportable mineralized intersections, representing 29% of this 1,124.4m long hole that collectively averaged 94.73 g Ag eq/t.

Highlights include:

143.47 g Ag eq/t (10.67 g Ag/t, 0.25 g Au/t, 1.90 % Zn, 0.23%Pb, 0.09% Cu and 0.01% Sn) over 11.96m from 363.57 to 375.53m

from 363.57 to 375.53m 84.46 g Ag eq/t (6.52 g Ag/t, 0.03 g Au/t, 1.13% Zn, 0.37% Pb and 0.01% Sn) over 10.63m from 410.09 to 420.72m

from 410.09 to 420.72m 79.46 g Ag eq/t (4.47 g Ag/t, 0.02 g Au/t, 1.12% Zn, 0.08 %Pb and 0.03 % Sn) over 42.55m from 740.63m to 783.18m.

from 740.63m to 783.18m. 82.64 g Ag eq/t (3.48 g Ag/t, 0.05 g Au/t, 0.50% Zn, 0.09% Pb, and 0.08% Sn) over 57.34m from 798.15m to 855.49m including a higher grade section of: 127.94 g Ag eq/t (3.37 g Ag/t, 0.05 g Au/t, 0.50% Zn,0.12% Pb and 0.16% Sn) over 12.02m from 798.15 to 810.17m,

from 798.15m to 855.49m including a higher grade section of: 96.13 g Ag eq/t (8.14 g Ag/t, 0.15 g Au/t, 0.40% Zn, 0.11% Pb and 0.09% Sn) over 14.83m from 972.51m to 987.34m,

from 972.51m to 987.34m, 69.88 g Ag eq/t (8.73 g Ag/t, 0.11 g Au/t, 0.22% Zn, 0.05% Pb and 0.06% Sn ) over 40.24m from 1045.82m to 1086.06m including a higher grade section of 100.05 g Ag eq/t (16.71 g Ag/t, 0.08 g Au/t, 0.35% Zn, 0.06% Pb and 0.09% Sn) over 13.25m from 1068.37 to 1081.62m

) over 40.24m from 1045.82m to 1086.06m including a higher grade section of 163.35 g Ag eq/t (48.35 g Ag/t, 0.12 g Au/t, 0.05% Zn, 0.05% Pb, 0.09% Cu and 0.15% Sn) over 5.95m from 1114.63m to 1120.58m

As shown in Figure 4, this hole intersected a very extensive inverse magnetic susceptibility anomaly which, at elevation 3,400m, extends for approximately 1.6km along strike by 700m wide with a vertical extent of approximately 750m. The 3,400m elevation is approximately 100m above the valley floor. Significantly, the last reportable intersection near the bottom of the hole is higher in Ag and Sn with very low values of Zn and Pb. This is typical of what is seen in the Santa Barbara area in the transition from the Ag-Zn-Pb-Sn polymetallic mineralization to the more tin dominant mineralization at depth.

Table 1: Significant Results, Surface Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource

Definition Target Area as at June 14, 2022.

SANTA BARBARA RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET ZONE SURFACE DIAMOND DRILLING Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSBS-02 7.84 24.44 16.60 1.36 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.07 0.001 0.001 44.49 116.64 119.75 3.11 11.60 0.01 0.04 0.54 0.03 0.04 0.001 0.001 58.37 140.40 153.60 13.20 0.72 0.01 1.11 0.15 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.003 60.89 170.99 174.10 3.11 0.74 0.01 0.99 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.004 53.28 181.52 210.84 29.32 1.61 0.01 1.04 0.11 0.02 0.02 0.001 0.004 64.93 Incl. 204.66 209.33 4.67 4.63 0.01 2.69 0.35 0.06 0.04 0.002 0.008 172.94 235.15 255.86 20.71 5.43 0.06 1.83 0.55 0.01 0.09 0.003 0.007 168.10 270.96 281.72 10.76 7.62 0.04 0.49 0.22 0.02 0.06 0.001 0.002 78.72 290.74 293.71 2.97 15.53 0.05 0.06 0.14 0.04 0.05 0.001 0.001 59.26 298.26 308.78 10.52 26.84 0.11 0.05 0.09 0.08 0.02 0.001 0.001 65.08 319.36 408.02 88.66 10.74 1.01 0.31 0.11 0.01 0.06 0.008 0.001 146.65 Incl. 355.39 367.45 12.06 51.11 6.82 0.24 0.31 0.02 0.19 0.047 0.001 737.33 438.04 447.12 9.08 3.67 0.21 1.53 0.10 0.01 0.05 0.001 0.007 126.04 469.60 483.12 13.52 1.17 0.06 0.59 0.05 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.002 69.05 489.14 517.80 28.66 6.00 0.02 0.55 0.34 0.01 0.04 0.001 0.002 68.65 522.20 525.40 3.20 6.50 0.04 0.27 0.12 0.01 0.07 0.001 0.001 66.24 531.22 635.60 104.38 21.38 0.06 0.25 0.24 0.01 0.14 0.002 0.001 131.86 Incl. 543.09 569.88 26.79 50.19 0.02 0.41 0.38 0.01 0.24 0.001 0.001 224.16 Incl. 590.84 601.22 10.38 35.33 0.20 0.26 0.78 0.01 0.36 0.006 0.001 300.90 647.53 658.12 10.59 10.57 0.01 0.23 0.28 0.01 0.14 0.001 0.001 116.41 670.27 905.70 235.43 12.77 0.06 0.66 0.12 0.01 0.04 0.005 0.002 78.94 Incl. 722.70 727.16 4.46 170.06 0.49 0.37 0.35 0.04 0.40 0.104 0.003 494.81 Incl. 770.73 775.08 4.35 76.79 0.19 0.76 0.23 0.01 0.07 0.013 0.001 181.64 Incl. 800.44 811.40 10.96 15.50 0.01 1.57 0.34 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.004 120.54 Incl. 853.28 862.22 8.94 6.44 0.08 2.03 0.34 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.006 129.54 917.78 931.28 13.50 7.05 0.03 0.78 0.13 0.01 0.04 0.002 0.002 73.10 953.83 955.34 1.51 16.00 0.01 0.48 1.24 0.01 0.19 0.001 0.001 191.90 964.38 971.84 7.46 5.96 0.01 0.53 0.14 0.01 0.04 0.001 0.001 62.14 980.80 1022.40 41.60 38.97 0.08 0.24 0.34 0.03 0.10 0.007 0.001 132.38

Note: True width of the mineralization is not known at the present time, but based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill orientation/inclination and the mineralization within the breccia pipes and the host rocks such as sandstones and dacites, it is estimated that true width ranges between 70% and 90% of the down hole interval length but this will be confirmed by further drilling and geological modelling.

Chemical symbols: Ag= silver, Au = gold, Zn = zinc, Pb = lead, Cu = copper, Sn = tin, Bi = bismuth, Cd = cadmium and g Ag eq/t = grams silver equivalent per tonne. Quantities are given in percent (%) for Zn, Pb Cu, Sn, Bi and Cd and in grams per tonne (g/t) for Ag, Au and Ag eq.

Metal prices and conversion factors used for calculation of g Ag eq/t (grams Ag per grams x metal ratio) are as follows (Prices updated as of February 1, 2022, to more accurately reflect current metal prices):

Element Price $US

(per kg) Ratio to Ag Ag $722.56 1.0000 Sn $42.56 0.0589 Zn $3.30 0.0046 Pb $2.33 0.0032 Au $57,604.00 79.7221 Cu $9.68 0.0134 Bi $12.76 0.0177 Cd $5.50 0.0076

In calculating the intersections reported in this press release a sample cutoff of 30 g Ag eq/t was used with generally a maximum dilution of 3 continuous samples below cutoff included within a mineralized section unless more dilution is justified geologically.

The equivalent grade calculations are based on the stated metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only, due to the polymetallic nature of the deposit. Metallurgical tests are in progress by Blue Coast Ltd. to establish levels of recovery for each element reported but currently the potential recovery for each element has not yet been established. While there is no assurance that all or any of the reported concentrations of metals will be recoverable, Bolivia has a long history of successfully mining and processing similar polymetallic deposits which is well documented in the landmark volume “Yacimientos Metaliferos de Bolivia” by Dr. Osvaldo R. Arce Burgoa, P.Geo.

Table 2: Significant Results, Surface Diamond Drilling, Porco Area – Magnetic Inverse

Anomaly as at June 14, 2022.

PORCO AREA – MAGNETIC INVERSE ANOMALY SURFACE DIAMOND DRILLING Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DPC-09 0.00 5.42 5.42 1.89 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.15 0.001 0.001 94.64 104.28 109.27 4.99 1.67 0.01 0.97 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.002 0.002 60.29 162.18 172.74 10.56 0.64 0.03 0.84 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.002 0.003 54.18 177.18 178.65 1.47 2.00 0.01 1.10 0.32 0.00 0.02 0.001 0.004 72.61 195.31 196.80 1.49 3.00 0.01 0.81 0.41 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.003 59.66 207.43 208.91 1.48 9.00 0.05 4.04 0.38 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.019 215.09 211.94 213.44 1.50 0.30 0.01 1.04 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.003 55.60 216.47 217.95 1.48 2.00 0.05 1.67 0.22 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.006 93.82 270.53 271.99 1.46 8.00 0.03 3.61 0.20 0.05 0.01 0.001 0.018 194.48 363.57 375.53 11.96 10.67 0.25 1.90 0.23 0.09 0.01 0.004 0.014 143.47 392.13 393.60 1.47 8.00 0.02 1.52 0.34 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.007 94.61 410.09 420.72 10.63 6.52 0.03 1.13 0.37 0.01 0.01 0.008 0.005 84.46 425.11 426.61 1.50 12.00 0.01 1.11 0.34 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.004 81.08 468.78 473.31 4.53 7.01 0.32 0.95 0.27 0.04 0.01 0.004 0.002 98.88 621.97 624.95 2.98 29.49 0.15 7.91 0.48 0.02 0.05 0.001 0.027 451.93 668.49 674.45 5.96 16.81 0.11 3.40 0.38 0.02 0.02 0.001 0.018 211.05 684.96 686.38 1.42 3.00 0.34 0.31 0.11 0.02 0.01 0.001 0.001 58.23 704.50 710.58 6.08 8.75 0.49 1.56 0.17 0.03 0.01 0.005 0.014 135.68 731.63 736.15 4.52 11.62 0.11 2.11 0.36 0.02 0.06 0.001 0.013 165.28 740.63 783.18 42.55 4.47 0.02 1.12 0.08 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.007 79.46 798.15 855.49 57.34 3.48 0.05 0.50 0.09 0.02 0.08 0.002 0.002 82.64 Incl. 798.15 810.17 12.02 3.37 0.03 0.50 0.12 0.00 0.16 0.001 0.002 127.94 865.90 868.95 3.05 1.50 0.02 0.54 0.06 0.02 0.06 0.001 0.002 69.83 879.52 881.00 1.48 11.00 2.81 1.92 0.06 0.04 0.09 0.001 0.010 382.28 896.05 897.54 1.49 3.00 0.02 0.51 0.10 0.01 0.09 0.001 0.001 83.89 902.05 903.54 1.49 6.00 0.68 0.97 0.09 0.03 0.05 0.001 0.003 139.62 911.06 912.57 1.51 2.00 0.03 0.31 0.02 0.01 0.09 0.001 0.001 71.60 921.60 923.15 1.55 2.00 0.02 0.53 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.002 66.00 924.64 926.07 1.43 3.00 0.01 0.59 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.001 0.003 59.22 933.55 936.56 3.01 4.03 0.06 0.73 0.08 0.01 0.12 0.001 0.004 114.76 941.08 944.06 2.98 4.47 0.03 0.22 0.06 0.01 0.06 0.001 0.001 58.50 945.53 946.99 1.46 10.00 0.04 0.29 0.33 0.01 0.16 0.001 0.001 133.74 951.57 953.02 1.45 20.00 0.01 0.71 0.52 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.003 86.78 957.59 960.51 2.92 5.00 0.07 0.46 0.10 0.01 0.17 0.001 0.002 136.71 972.51 987.34 14.83 8.14 0.15 0.40 0.11 0.02 0.09 0.002 0.002 96.13 994.96 997.89 2.93 4.51 0.06 0.35 0.03 0.00 0.04 0.001 0.001 53.12 1003.85 1005.30 1.45 14.00 0.07 0.69 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.005 0.002 74.61 1014.23 1035.30 21.07 6.83 0.03 0.24 0.06 0.01 0.05 0.002 0.001 56.12 1045.82 1086.06 40.24 8.73 0.11 0.22 0.05 0.02 0.06 0.003 0.001 69.88 Incl. 1068.37 1081.62 13.25 16.71 0.08 0.35 0.06 0.04 0.09 0.004 0.001 100.05 1090.64 1093.67 3.03 9.53 0.19 0.09 0.02 0.03 0.05 0.005 0.001 62.69 1104.16 1108.73 4.57 6.67 0.08 0.13 0.01 0.03 0.04 0.003 0.001 48.93 1114.63 1120.58 5.95 48.38 0.12 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.15 0.018 0.001 163.35

See Note Table 1.

Figure 1 – Geological Plan Map showing Drilling in Santa Barbara and Porco Areas with Holes referred to in this release highlighted.





Figure 2: 3D Location of > 90 g Ag eq/t Grade Shell Model for Santa Barbara relative to the 3D Magnetic Susceptibility Inverse Model. The high-grade likely feeder zone at Santa Barbara extends approximately 750m along strike, is 650m wide and extends to a depth of at least 750m. The deposit is open in all directions.





Figure 3: 3D Model of Inverse Magnetic Susceptibility and BHIP Mx Chargeability and Conductivity, Iska Iska. Note that BHIP data is primarily only available in the Santa Barbara area.





Figure 4: Strong inverse magnetic susceptibility anomaly in the Porco Area that extends for approximately 1.6km along strike by 700m wide with a vertical extent of approximately 750m.



Table 3: Summary of Diamond Drill Holes Completed with Assays Pending and Drill

Holes in Progress at Iska Iska from June 14, 2022 press release.

SUMMARY DIAMOND DRILLING ISKA ISKA Hole No. Type Collar Easting Collar Northing Elev Azimuth Angle Hole length (m) Surface Drilling Santa Barbara Breccia DHK-24 S 205529.4 7656222.5 4153.4 225degree -60degree 926.3 DHK-25 S 205526.9 7656384.7 4178.1 225degree -55degree 1,147.3 Subtotal 2,073.6 Surface Drilling Northwest Extension Santa Barbara DSB-16 S 204973.9 7657053.1 4147.1 225degree -65degree 862.0 DSB-17 S 205136.3 7656770.8 4168.1 225degree -40degree 841.0 DSB-18 S 205209.3 7656683.3 4172.5 225degree -40degree 890.4 DSB-19 S 205209.9 7656684 4172.5 225degree -65degree 803.3 DSB-23 S 205343.3 7656534.4 4176.1 225degree -40degree 863.2 DSB-27 S 205044.5 7656982.6 4150 225degree -65degree 800.4 DSB-28 S 205512 7656112 4162 225degree -60degree 851.4 Subtotal 5,911.7 DSB-29 S 205511 7655966.9 4134 225degree -60degree In progress DSB-30 S 205440.27 7656179.06 4192 225degree -60degree In progress DSB-31 S 205652.403 7656108.35 4088 225degree -60degree In progress Underground Drilling Santa Barbara Adit DSBU-09 UG 205284.5 7656080 4167.1 90degree -60degree 904 DSBU-10 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 40degree -60degree 878.9 Subtotal 1,782.9 DSBU-11 UG 205284.502 7656080.03 4167.117 180degree -55degree In progress Surface Drilling South Extension Santa Barbara DSBS-02 S 205300 7655563 4195 0degree -45degree 1,023.4 Subtotal 1,023.4 Porco Target Area – Surface Drill Program Testing Magnetic Inverse Model DPC-07 S 205090.1 7655340.9 4310 235degree -60degree 791.4 DPC-08 S 205585 7655423.6 4089 235degree -65degree 800.4 DPC-09 S 205456.7 7655516.6 4125 180degree -75degree 1,124.4 DPC-10 S 205396.5 7655701.2 4148 225degree -60degree 1,088.4 DPC-11 S 205456.7 7655516.6 4125 235degree -70degree 1,065.0 DPC-12 S 205650 7655200 4100 235degree -70degree 941.4 Subtotal 5,811.0 Mina 2 Target Area – Surface Drill Program Testing Magnetic Inverse Model DM2-01 S 205944 7654211 3674 30degree -60degree 860.3 Subtotal 860.3 TOTAL 17,463.3

S = Surface UG=Underground; collar coordinates in metres; azimuth and dip in degrees. Total drilling completed since the start of the program on September 13, 2020 to December 17, 2021 is 40,468 m in 73 holes (26 underground holes and 47 surface holes). From re-start of drilling on January 17, 2022, an additional 19,031m have been completed bringing the overall total to 59,499 m in 95 drill holes (31 underground drill holes and 64 surface drill holes) including 4 holes in progress.

Qualified Person

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P. Geo., General Manager of Eloro’s Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza S.R.L., and a Qualified Person in the context of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Executive Vice President Exploration Eloro, and who has more than 45 years of worldwide mining exploration experience, including extensive work in South America, manages the overall technical program, working closely with Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo. Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to Eloro and Independent Technical Advisor, Mr. Charley Murahwi P. Geo., FAusIMM of Micon are regularly consulted on technical aspects of the project.

The magnetic survey was carried out by MES Geophysics using a GEM Systems GSM-19W Overhauser magnetometer. Dr. Chris Hale, P.Geo. and Mr. John Gilliatt, P.Geo. of Intelligent Exploration provided the survey design, preparation of the maps and interpretation from data processed and quality reviewed by Rob McKeown, P. Geo. of MES Geophysics. Messrs. Hale, Gilliatt and McKeown are Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Joe Mihelcic, P.Eng., P.Geo., of Clearview Geophysics, a QP under NI 43-101, completed the 3D magnetic inversion model in consultation with Dr. Hale and Mr. Gilliatt. The Borehole IP surveys are being carried out by MES Geophysics under the supervision of Dr. Hale and Mr. Gilliatt.

Eloro is utilizing both ALS and AHK for drill core analysis, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS are prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda’s preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. More recently Eloro has had ALS send pulps to their laboratory at Galway in Ireland. Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory.

Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories are prepared in a preparation facility installed and managed by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru. Au and Sn analysis on these samples is done by ALS Bolivia Ltda in Lima. Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is following the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols. Turnaround time continues to improve, as laboratories return to more normal staffing levels.

About Iska Iska

Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, wholly controlled by the Title Holder, Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. and is located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro has an option to earn a 99% interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene possibly collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6km by 1.8km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potosi and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi located in the same geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On November 18, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of a significant breccia pipe with extensive silver polymetallic mineralization just east of the Huayra Kasa underground workings and a high-grade gold-bismuth zone in the underground workings. On November 24, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of the SBBP approximately 150m southwest of the Huayra Kasa underground workings.

Subsequently, on January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the SBBP including the discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 129.60 g Ag eq/t over 257.5m (29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu, 0.056%Sn, 0.0022%In and 0.0064% Bi from 0.0m to 257.5m. Subsequent drilling has confirmed significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent CBP. A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned 442 g Ag eq/t (164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu) over 166m including 1,092 g Ag eq/t (446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn) over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole, Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which along with geophysical data has defined a target zone 1400m along strike, 500m wide and that extends to a depth of 600m. This zone is open along strike to the northwest and southeast as well as to the southwest. The Company’s nearer term objective is to outline a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource within this large target area. This work is advancing well with the mineral resource targeted to be completed in Q3 2022. Exploration drilling is also planned on other major targets in the Iska Iska Caldera Complex, including the Porco and Mina 2 areas.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

