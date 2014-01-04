Emergent Metals drills 19.96 g/t gold over 1.1 metres at Trecesson, Quebec

Share this article

Emergent Metals Corp. [EMR-TSXV; EGMCF-OTC; EML-FSE; EML-BSE] reported results from the phase 1 drill program at its Trecesson property, Quebec. Trecesson is a 2,360-hectare property located 13 km west of the town of Amos, in the Abitibi region of northern Quebec.

The program consisted of 17 NQ size core holes totalling 2,349 metres of drilling, focused on testing the Cossette North and South vein systems. The most significant intercept was found in hole TR-23-03, where grades averaged 19.96 g/t gold and 5.13 g/t silver over 1.1 metres in length. This value corresponds to one of the intersections where visible gold was logged by geologists, as announced by the company in a January 31, 2023, press release.

The phase 1 drill program was designed to extend and deepen the North and South Cossette vein targets. Seventeen NQ size drill holes were completed for a total of 2,349 metres of drilling. Drilling was completed by Diafor Inc., and project management, permitting, core logging and sampling were completed by Mercator Geological Services.

Significant intersections greater than or equal to one g/t gold include 19.96 g/t gold and 5.13 g/t silver over 1.1 metres from 59.6 m to 60.7 metres down the hole in TR-23-03 (including visible gold at 59.72 m), including 24.7 g/t gold and 9.5 g/t silver over 0.4 metres from 59.6 metres to 60 metres down the hole; and 29.9 g/t gold and 4.6 g/t silver over 0.4 metres from 60.3 metres to 60.7 metres down the hole; 3.45 g/t Au over 0.4 m from 70.6 m to 71 m down the hole in TR-23-04 (including visible gold at 70.87 m); 2.94 g/t Au over one m from 127.9 m to 128.9 m down the hole in TR-23-07;- 2.31 g/t Au over 0.55 m from 13.65 m to 14.2 m down the hole in TR-23-10; 1.04 g/t Au over 1.5 m from 112.4 m to 113.9 m down the hole in TR-23-13, including 5.09 g/t Au over 0.6 m from 112.4 m to 113 m down the hole; and 3.1 g/t Au over 0.4 m from 113.5 m to 113.9 m down the hole; 1.69 g/t Au over 0.4 m from 108.6 m to 109 m down the hole in TR-23-14.

David Watkinson, President and CEO stated, “Our program confirmed the potential for high grade gold mineralization (greater than or equal to 10 g/t Au) on the Trecesson Property and further enhanced our knowledge of the Cossette vein systems. Our next steps are to update our geologic model of historical and new drilling at Trecesson, complete a prospectivity targeting exercise to highlight potential exploration targets on the claim block, and we then plan to design and permit a Phase 2 drilling program.”

In Nevada, Emergent’s Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc [RIO-NYSE]. The Mindora Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property located 12 miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early-stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corp.’s [HL-NYSE] operating Casa Berardi Mine. The Trecesson property is located about 50 km north of the Val d’Or mining camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corp. [TLG-TSX]. Emergent also has a 1% NSR in the East-West property, owned by O3 Mining Corp. [OIII-TSX] and adjacent to their Marban property.

