Emerita drills 7.7% zinc, 0.3% copper over 33.1 metres at Iberian Belt West, Spain

Emerita Resources Corp. [EMO-TSXV; EMOTF-OTCQB; LLIA-FSE] reported additional assay results from the continuing delineation drilling program at La Romanera deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project (IBW), approximately 144km west of Seville and 50km from the port city of Huelva, Spain.

Assays have been received for 17 additional drill holes from the 2022 to 2023 delineation drilling at La Romanera. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assay results have been received from 17 drill holes: LR037, LR043, LR045, LR050, LR054, LR056, LR061, LR062, LR071, LR073, LR074, LR079, LR080, LR084, LR088, LR091 and LR098 at La Romanera deposit (details reported below). The drill hole intercepts reported here are located in the centre to the eastern extent of the deposit. The deposit remains open to the east based on these results. Hole LR073, which intersected 33.1 metres grading 0.3% copper (Cu), 3.9% lead (Pb), 7.7% zinc (Zn), 0.73 g/t gold (Au) and 156.3 g/t silver (Ag), including 10.1 metres grading 0.2% Cu, 9.2% Pb, 10.3% Zn, 0.96 g/t Au and 240.6 g/t Ag, occurs at the outer limit of the historical drilling and shows the deposits continues to extend eastward. Refer to original press release for complete details.

Six of the drill holes occur within the footprint of the historical drilling and the remainder are outside. Drilling continues to intersect significant higher grades in gold and silver relative to the historical mineral resource estimate, in this part of the deposit. The high gold and silver results are occurring over a wider area than previously thought and in both lenses. Intercepts that have been described as stockwork previously and are characterized by millimetre to centimetre scale veinlets that are particularly rich in copper.

According to Joaquin Merino. P.Geo., President of Emerita, “The Company has resumed drilling following the Christmas break with 14 rigs currently at La Romanera project. The company expects to lock in the databases for both La Romanera and La Infanta deposits for the maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate between January 31 and February 15, 2023 so the resource modeling can proceed. We expect to receive a large volume of assays in the coming few weeks and will provide updates as they are received and the QA/QC is verified.”

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain.

